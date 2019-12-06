CHICAGO — Tommy Mellott of Butte High is the 2019-20 Gatorade Montana Football Player of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a perfect season entering the Class AA state championship game.
Mellott is the first Gatorade winner from Butte High. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, to be announced later this month.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field, according to a Gatorade release.
Mellott, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior quarterback, passed for 2,940 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season, leading the Bulldogs (11-1) to the Class AA state championship game against Bozeman. He completed 191 of 300 passes with four interceptions, and rushed for 1,217 yards and 16 touchdowns on 162 carries.
A three-time All-State selection, he finished his career with 7,542 passing yards and accounted for 102 total touchdowns.
Mellott has volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics, food-donation drives for the needy, youth football programs and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
“I don’t think we’ve seen anyone as dominant in Montana as Tommy Mellott for a very long time,” said Grady Bennett, head coach at Kalispell Glacier. “He’s just at another level, and he can do it all. If you’re even close to being successful at taking away one part of his game, he’ll crush you with another part.”
Mellott has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average. He has committed to play football on scholarship at Montana State next fall.
Mellott joins recent Gatorade Montana Football Players of the Year Carson Rostad (2018, Hamilton), Gabe Sulser (2017, Billings Senior), Nathan Dick (2016, Billings Senior), Balue Chapman (2015, Bozeman) and Andrew Grinde (2014, Great Falls CMR) among the state’s recent award winners.
