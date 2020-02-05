National Signing Day saw another Butte Bulldog become a Montana Tech Oredigger.
Butte senior wide receiver Tucker Winston made his next destination a reality Wednesday, signing with Montana Tech and head coach Kyle Samson after four years in the Bulldog program.
Samson commented that Winston was a player he and his staff had been excited about, thanks to his athleticism and versatility.
“Tucker’s a very dynamic player,” Samson said. “Brings a lot of speed and athleticism, I think he’s a kid that can help us at wide receiver, [defensive back] and the return game. To get an athlete of his caliber, a kid that’s going to go out and have a great track season as well, we’re very excited to get him to come up to Tech.”
Winston was a starting receiver for the Bulldogs in Butte’s run to the 2019 Class AA State Championship game, finishing with 26 catches, 261 yards and a touchdown in the process.
The senior said that he’s excited to continue playing football, and that, like Samson mentioned, is looking forward to playing wherever the Orediggers need him.
“I’m looking to play anywhere,” Winston said. “I’m thinking I’ll play receiver, but I’ll play defense if they want me to play defense, little bit of punt returner and kick returner. Whatever it takes.”
As a returner, Winston stood out against Bozeman in the state title, where he returned six kicks for a total of 138 yards, including a 61-yard return.
Butte head coach Arie Grey said that Montana Tech is getting a player that matches talent with hard work and belief in what his team is doing.
“He’s a program guy,” Grey said. “He’s a guy that does everything the right way, he’s an unselfish football player and an unselfish person. He works his butt off in all aspects of life… We’re going to miss that leadership, he’s a lunch pail guy.”
Winston was surrounded by family, teammates and Montana Tech staff and says the Butte and Oredigger community was a major reason he is staying in the Mining City.
“It’s pretty cool to see how [my teammates] all support me,” Winston said. “[Tech’s] close, and they gave me an offer I couldn’t resist. I really like Samson and the coaching staff up there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.