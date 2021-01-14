BUTTE — While he had officially signed in October, Douglas Jackson met with family, coaches and the media at Naranche Stadium on Thursday to formally announce his coming football career at Montana Western.
Jackson played three seasons with the Butte Bulldogs on the offensive line after transferring from Missoula Big Sky, and said he was proud of his collegiate decision and felt happy to be on his high school field one more time.
"As soon as I entered the gym and joined the team, everyone took me in and made me a part of the family," Jackson said. "Getting to play with all the linemen I played with and all the other players I got to play with, it was really some of the best years I've had playing football."
The lineman who stands at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds said he can play at any position on the offensive line. He anticipates playing tackle to begin his career at Montana Western, but will be coached to play center, a position utilized uniquely by the Bulldogs.
Jackson has reached his goal of joining a college football team, but he has also made new goals in the classroom. He said he plans to study secondary education with a minor in coaching, so he can one day be an offensive line coach himself.
"We were so lucky when he came to Butte, he's like a sponge who learns every single day and that's unique to have," said Arie Grey, Butte High School football coach. "He came into an offense completely different than what he was used to and adjusted very well."
"Where I thought he got better was in the run game, and that's what he'll continue to do that at Western," Grey continued. "It's always good to have a kid go to Western. Dillon is a great place and I'm excited for him."
