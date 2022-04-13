MISSOULA — Caleb Aland has been hired as the new head football coach at Kalispell Flathead.
The Flathead teacher was part of the Braves program last year as quarterbacks coach. Before coming to Kalispell last season, he coached for seven years at Troy University.
"Caleb is dedicated to our football players and program," Flathead athletic director Bryce Wilson said. "He wants to build on the solid foundation of our program with his clear vision.
"He will retain a talented and complete coaching staff that has exemplary people coaching all positions we are thankful he will lead them forward. Caleb and I will work well together and we will see the program continues to improve."
—406mtsports.com
