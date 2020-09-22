HELENA — For nearly 100 years, sports have been broadcast over the radio and while the innovations in broadcasting over the last century have been astounding, TV and the internet haven't killed radio just yet.
That’s especially true in places like Montana, where a game could be hundreds of miles away. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fan attendance is limited, it’s just one alternative to in-person attendance.
“It seems that listenership is up,” Long-time Helena radio broadcaster John Kemper said. “I’ve had people tell me they have listened more than in the past. I would think that Friday it would be up even more (Helena High is at Missoula) because no visitors will be allowed.”
Kemper is just one voice Helena fans are used to and will hear on the airwaves this fall, the other is Stewart Davis, the announcer for Helena Capital.
Neither is from Montana but in Helena, as well as in the booth, each has found a home.
Kemper was born in California, raised outside of Spokane and eventually moved to Montana after a stop in Texas, where he got his first extended shot at play-by-play.
“I actually went to community college for a semester and took radio broadcasting,” Kemper said. “I was on the air a few times. So I had wanted to do it for a while. When I realized I wasn’t going to play baseball professionally, I thought I should do what Vin Scully does. I’d watch sports but I’d always listen to the announcers as much as I’d watch the game.”
But Kemper became a pastor instead, a career he’d eventually leave. However, during his time in Texas, one conversation helped jumpstart his broadcasting career back in 2007.
“I did some P.A. stuff for my college basketball team, but in Texas, I started working at this radio station as a call screener,” Kemper said. “This guy I was working with mentioned that he called football games and I said, ‘That’d be fun.’ He asked me if I wanted to do that and a few months later, there I was doing it.”
Six years later, he started calling games for the Bengals and he’s been doing it ever since.
“I love it,” Kemper said. “If I could do it full time and make a living at it, I would do it in a heartbeat.”
For now, Kemper works full time and does radio on the side, as well as running Helena High’s social media pages, most of which he does on his own time.
“I’m really enjoying the social media stuff,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. And at 44 years old, I know I’m not going to work for ESPN or the Dodgers or Packers or anything like that. But I like the atmosphere of being in a stadium or a gym and really, really enjoy what I’m doing.”
Davis, who is originally from North Carolina, also enjoys the booth, although like Kemper, his path there included a roundabout.
“It wasn’t the plan for me, not at all,” Davis said. “I’ve always been a diehard sports fan. When I was younger I consumed it, I was always watching it and reading about sports. I’d get into debates with people and they always said I should do something in sports but life sort of got in the way.”
In his mid-30s, Davis decided it was time to change course in life.
“It was sort of a late pivot,” he said. “I went to broadcasting school and got some experience. I started doing P.A. at local games. I slowly integrated into it and I knew I would love it, but it’s never something I thought I would do. But after doing it, I can’t imagine my life without it.”
After graduating with a degree in political science, Davis had started a career in teaching/coaching. However, he soon realized it wasn’t for him.
“Coaching soccer, the practices and the games, were the only things I liked about education,” Davis said. “So after about three years of that, I got out and tried a myriad of other things: real estate, property management and finally decided I was going to give sports broadcasting a shot, to see where it takes me.”
Where it took Davis was someplace he never expected -- Havre, Montana.
“Lo and behold, did I ever think I would live in Montana, especially Havre, Montana?” he said. “I was working for a local ESPN affiliate in Charlotte, having a great time in life. I had the opportunity to work at a station in Myrtle Beach. I thought it was going to be great and six months later, the company was sold and I was on the outside looking in.”
Working at a Planet Fitness back in Charlotte, Davis was desperate for another chance and happened upon a job opening that would change his life.
“I was miserable, working at a gym and hating life,” he said. “Then I got on the computer at work and it was not for personal use, but I was just fed up and was on like the North Carolina Association Broadcasters website and for some reason, there was a position in Havre and I was like where is Havre, Montana?”
“I put in my demo reel and they called me back in 15 minutes,” He added.
After a job offer and some deliberation, Stewart made the fateful decision to make the move.
“I moved to Montana in 2013 and I’ve been here ever since,” he said.
In 2018, Stewart got the chance to move to Helena to work for KCAP as the Bruins play-by-play announcer and jumped at it.
“I love it here,” Davis said. “I love covering Bruin sports and I love the community feel here in Helena. I hope that I’m here for a while.”
Whether growing up as an obsessive sports fan or getting inspired by Vin Scully’s famous call of Kirk Gibson’s 1988 world series home run as Kemper, calling a game, is a calling all its own.
“That (Scully call) made me realize how a good play-by-play person can enhance the game,” Kemper said. “Or detract from it.”
There’s always been a special relationship between sports and radio. Like television, the two were made for each other. And while internet streaming is all the rage, there’s still something about the local broadcaster, especially two as invested as Kemper and Davis.
“What I really like is giving fans the chance to listen to a game that’s 200 miles away,” Kemper said. “We used to broadcast a ton at home (for basketball), then we made the decision to hit the road. So it’s kind of funny when I go to say, Glacier, people will recognize me more, cause they will see me more there than at Helena High.”
That distance and that dedication is what keeps radio alive, even as those in the industry are more scarce.
“You don’t get into this business unless you have a passion for it,” Davis said. “You might have delusions of grandeur and I think everyone does in the back of their mind, but looking back at the people I went to broadcasting school, five percent of us might still be in it and that’s generous. People realize you are doing something you love, but you are not getting compensated at a high end, so you really have to have a drive and a want to.”
And during a pandemic, when friends, family and fans are searching for ways to follow their favorite teams, radio broadcasters are in the heart of the action where they’ve always been.
“People are passionate about sports,” Davis said. “And with everything that’s going on, it’s even more important, so you definitely feel a greater responsibility.”
