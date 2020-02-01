BILLINGS — After nearly three decades, a staple of the summer high school all-star circuit is calling it quits.
Organizers for the Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl told 406mtsports.com on Saturday that the long-running all-star football series between high school standouts from Montana and North Dakota will cease operations.
Brothers Kelly and Rick Reid, co-founders of the event, said the 27th annual game, scheduled for June 20 in Dickinson, North Dakota, will be the last hurrah.
“It’s just time. Nothing lasts forever,” Montana team organizer Kelly Reid said in a phone conversation from Miles City. “We’ve always done it first-class since Day 1, I think, and over the years now it’s gotten to where we can’t do that quite as well.”
Reid said “there really isn’t one big reason, there’s a bunch of little reasons” as to why they’re pulling the plug — a decision that started gaining traction among planners two years ago — such as shrinking organizing committees and sponsorship challenges.
Also, college programs in Montana have reportedly urged incoming freshmen to participate in fewer all-star games as the volume of such events has grown: The East-West Shrine Game, the Class B Big Sky All-Star Game, the Bob Cleverley 8-Man all-star game and the Class C 6-Man all-star game are all prominent on the summer circuit.
“We just decided there were things that weren’t happening the way we wanted them,” Kelly Reid said.
And then there is the question of competitiveness. The Montana all-stars have won five in a row over North Dakota by an average of 36 points, including scores of 63-0 in 2017 and 55-7 the following year.
Montana won last year’s game 41-14 in Miles City to push its all-time series lead to 20-6.
Still, the Reids said the one-sidedness of the games was not a driving factor in the decision.
“Everybody wants to go to a one-score game,” said Rick Reid, a longtime organizer and committee member on the North Dakota side. “It’s unfortunate. But is that the reason we’re deciding to quit? No. Though it did take some of the luster off of it.
“I don’t want to make it sound like sour grapes because most of the time Montana kicked our butts. But oftentimes the score wasn’t quite as bad as it looked. You’re not going to tell the kids to lay down. They’re going to go score. It was what it was. It was unfortunate that the scores got that way but that was not the reason we called it.”
The first Badlands Bowl was played in 1994. North Dakota prevailed, 28-19. The Reids said the game’s status grew into a foremost all-star event in the years since.
Originally, committee members made it a point to select only the top 34 players from each state to participate, giving it an air of exclusivity. But differences in the selection process were prevalent in later years.
Players banquets, guest speakers, coaches clinics, golf tournaments, a fun run, parents brunches and a tailgate parties were held in conjunction with the game each summer.
“We feel it’s been the premier game all these years,” Rick Reid said. “We tried to do it with the quality of the kids, the quality of the coaches, the quality of the experience. We wanted to make it something special and something that the kids would remember 30 years down the road.”
In addition, organizers donated proceeds each year to various Knights of Columbus charities, with an emphasis on the Special Olympics.
Going forward, Miles City’s Jeff Regan will coach the Montana team in the 27th Badlands Bowl. Mark Gibson of Bismarck High will serve as coach for the North Dakota team.
For this year’s game, the Reids said the goal is create a grand sendoff.
“We would really like to have it go out big,” Kelly Reid said. “We’re going to try to make a phone call to a lot of the players and a lot of the coaches and a lot of the committee members and personally invite them.
“We’re going to try to get a speaker at the banquet. We’ve got feelers out for some big names. A big social. I’d like to have this be the biggest one of all because it’s the last one.”
“I’ve never had as much fun as I’ve had in the 27 years putting on this game,” he added. “The people that I’ve met and the kids that I’ve met and the coaches that I’ve met, it’s unmatched. You just couldn’t match it. It’s been great.”
