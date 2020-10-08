HELENA — There's nothing better than a big game on a Friday night and for the Helena High football team, that's exactly what lies ahead.
Friday night at Vigilante Stadium, the No. 3 Bengals will host No. 4 Glacier in a battle of two of Class AA's four undefeated teams.
The winner will have the inside track on a top-two seed in the Western AA with the playoffs, which comes along with a first-round bye and a home game in the postseason.
"I'm excited and I know our kids are ready to go," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "I mean you can't beat 4-0 vs 4-0 at this point in the season and it's going to be two quality programs going at each other."
One thing that should make the matchup exciting, is that it features two of the top offenses in Class AA. The Wolfpack come in averaging 41.5 points per game, compared to Helena High, which is averaging 39 points and 47 over its last three games.
Each team is also blessed with a talented quarterback. For its part, Helena has junior Kaden Huot, who leads Class AA with 13 touchdown passes and is second in passing yards. Opposite him will be Glacier's J.T. Allen, who is averaging 153 yards per game but just two touchdowns compared to four interceptions.
"He manages the game and does exactly what he needs to do," Evans said of Allen. "Their offense isn't complicated right now, it's running the football and the play-action passing game."
Allen may not be putting up the numbers he did a year ago, however, he hasn't needed to because Glacier running back Jake Rendina has done just fine carrying the load on his own.
In four games this season, Rendina has 764 yards and a remarkable 18 rushing touchdowns, including a state-record seven last week in a win over Missoula Hellgate. He also has gone over 200 yards in back-to-back games and has rushed for at least 181 yards in his last three.
"He was the one guy that really gouged us last year," Evans said of Rendina. "He's a strong kid and he runs a full 230, a nasty 230. He's not going to break away with speed but he's going to beat you up, so you have to take him on and tackle him the right way."
Looking at the two teams, defense may be the difference.
In four games, Glacier has allowed an average of 22.5 points per game, while Helena is allowing just 7.5 and has allowed just one of four teams to score 10 points.
Glacier, on the other hand, has allowed at least 18 points in every game this season, including 38 to Hellgate last week. Helena has allowed just 30 points all season long.
"We are really excited and we are ready to play a really good team," Helena two-way player Zachary Evans said. "They have a really good running back, so hopefully our defense can step up and stop him."
The Bengals run defense has also been stout this year, holding three-of-four opponents under 100 yards. Only Hellgate, with the benefit of a 70-yard touchdown run broke the century mark. Other than that rush, Helena is allowing just 2.8 yards per attempt.
"They key for us is team tackling," Zachary Evans said. "We just try to get everyone to ball as much as we can."
In addition to not allowing many points or yards, Helena also has 19 sacks and six interceptions this season. Defensive lineman Zach Carson is leading the state with five but 10 Bengals have a sack so far.
Kickoff between the Wolfpack and Bengals will be at 7 p.m.
Helena Capital at Missoula Big Sky
For nearly two quarters last week against Butte, Capital looked well on its way towards victory. However, a block field goal by the Bulldogs changed the game and helped the Bruins squander a 13-0 lead.
It also put their playoff hopes in doubt.
The loss dropped Capital to 1-3 on the season and with just three games to go, the Bruins are now in must-win territory, starting Friday night at Missoula Big Sky, which is part a four-way tie along with CHS, Butte and Hellgate at 1-3. One of those four teams will miss the playoffs.
"We control our postseason if we can take care of business," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "That's all you ever want is an opportunity and looking back to last week, when you have an opportunity, you have to take advantage of that and we have to learn how to put somebody away."
In a critical matchup for both sides, the running game will be paramount. The Bruins will be looking to get things going behind their three-headed trio of Tiegan Cozzie, Carson DesRosier and Dylan Graham, while the Eagles will be looking to quarterback Colter Jancaro to do most of the damage.
"You have to try and take away No. 7, Janacaro," Mihelish said. "He's just like his brothers. It's like they just plug the same guy into the system. Hopefully, there aren't any Janacaro's left. He's a load and they will try to out-man you to the perimeter so you have to be ready to tackle."
Capital will also be looking to quarterback Matt Burton, who has developed into a dual threat and senior receiver Quinn Belcher to help win a game that's much-needed in the race for a top-six finish.
Kickoff in Missoula is set for 7 p.m.
Southern B
In the Southern B, Townsend, which is undefeated in conference play, is off this week but Jefferson will be in action as the Panthers will host Three Forks in the final home game of the season.
The Panthers are 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the Southern B following a loss last week to Whitehall. If Jefferson could get to 3-3, it could have a chance at the postseason but its hopes of winning a tiebreaker are slim.
Jefferson will be led into action by quarterback Braden Morris, as well as running back Riley Stock. The game will start at 7 p.m.
