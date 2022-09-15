After three weeks of exciting games, Helena High seemed poised for another thriller against Missoula Hellgate Thursday night.
The Bengals, who were the home team, on homecoming, trailed 15-7 at the half. Hellgate's Connor Dick threw a touchdown pass right before the first half ended and it had the feel of a down-to-the-wire affair.
Only Helena quarterback Carter Kraft had other ideas.
And after leading the Bengals to five consecutive scoring drives to open the second half, which included four Kraft touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), HHS wrapped up a relatively drama-free 42-15 win.
“I did enough sweating in the first half,” Helena head coach Dane Broadhead said. “Give kudos to Hellgate. They found some holes and really exposed us. But we challenged (the players) at halftime and they really answered the bell.”
As strong as Helena played in the second half, it was clear from the start that Hellgate had an upset on its mind. Dick opened the scoring in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run which immediately followed a completion to Leo Filardi for 41 yards. That gave Hellgate a 7-0 lead after the opening stanza.
The score stayed that way until Manu Melo made his first big play of the evening, tying the score at 7-7 on a 62-yard shovel pass from Kraft at the 11:06 mark of the second quarter.
Yet, it was Hellgate that took the halftime lead as Dick found Parker Link with 41 seconds before intermission for a 55-yard scoring strike that gave the Knights a 15-7 lead.
“That was on me,” Broadhead said of the first half. “I need to do a better job of getting the kids ready to play on a Thursday night, but I was really proud of the way they responded in the second half.”
The response was led by Kraft and Carson Anderson and in the third quarter, everything changed on two big pass plays from the quarterback to his senior wide receiver.
First, Kraft found Anderson for 43 yards on 3rd and 11. One play later, Kraft hit Melo for an 11-yard touchdown, and just like that, it was 15-14 Hellgate.
“I just came back to the ball and made a play,” Anderson said. “I got pretty tired, I was zig-zagging all over the field, but it was a good ball by Carter.”
Then, facing a fourth and 15 on the next possession, Kraft turned to Anderson again, who delivered a 37-yard score to give Helena its first lead of the night at 20-15.
“Carter really settled in and he found Carson on that 4th and 15, and that was huge,” Broadhead said. “We needed a big play there, and those guys stepped up and made it.”
But Kraft's big night was far from over and in a sense, it was just beginning.
On the next drive, the junior signal-caller avoided the rush and broke free for a 44-yard rushing touchdown and suddenly, it was 28-15 Helena heading to the fourth.
“We came out a little flat obviously,” Kraft said. “The energy level wasn’t there in the first half, but at halftime, we made some corrections and did what we were supposed to do.”
If scoring with machine-like efficiency is what Helena was supposed to do, it certainly did that in the second half.
And following yet another stand by the Helena defense which pitched a second-half shutout, the Bengals struck quickly in the fourth as Kraft connected with Holland on a four-yard touchdown pass pushing the lead to 35-15.
On the next Hellgate series, sophomore corner Jaxsen Lieberg snagged an interception, and after a 22-yard run by Kraft, advancing the ball to the six, Ryan Frisinger hit pay dirt on a touchdown run capping a 35-point half for Helena and a 42-15 win.
“I’m surrounded by a great group of guys,” said Kraft who accounted for five touchdowns in the win. “From the O-line to the skill guys. They do an awesome job and it makes things work.”
Yet, his teammates, are noticing the work of the QB too, which isn’t hard after he completed 12-of-24 passes for 231 yards in addition to 92 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.
“Every offense runs through the quarterback,” Anderson said. “And when (Carter) is playing good, we all play good, so it’s awesome to see him (making those runs). He’s been going a great job and he’s worked so hard, he deserves it.”
Anderson caught two passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in the win for HHS, while Melo finished with two receptions for 73 yards and two scores. Holland was stellar for the Bengals, catching four passes for 45 yards and also rushing 13 times for 88 yards, for a total of 132 yards from scrimmage.
Helena improves to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Western AA. Hellgate, which dropped to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in the Western AA, got 38 yards rushing from Dick on 16 attempts. He also threw for 146 yards and accounted for two scores but threw two interceptions.
