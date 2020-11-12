BILLINGS — Nearly everything about Cayden Paul is understated, from the way he talks to the figure he cuts on the football field.
Paul’s play is anything but understated, however. In fact, the Golden Bears outside linebacker stands out, even if he is overshadowed by more well-known players like Neil Daily and Paul Brott, both of whom are headed for Big Sky Conference careers at Montana State.
“He’s not very big, he’s not very tall, and you look at him and you think that’s a guy you can go after if you’re an offensive coordinator,” West coach Rob Stanton said of Paul. “He just seems to make the right play and is always in the right spot.”
OK, so maybe Paul wasn’t born to be a linebacker. He said he’s always been the smallest guy on the field, from his earliest youth football days to present, where he’s listed as 5-foot-9 (a generous 5-9, Stanton implies) and weighs 185 pounds. But he's made himself into one.
He studies a lot of film. He’s fearless. He’s disciplined. And he’s unselfish, as he deflects credit for his success to teammates and coaches.
“I just do my best and do what I can,” Paul said in a measured, monotone cadence. “The D-line does their job and it opens up a gap where sometimes I make a play here and there. I do my best, work hard and I always try to do my job.”
Sometimes make a play? Here and there?
On a heralded defense anchored by linebacker Daily, who is 6-4 and 210 pounds, and Brott, a 6-4, 240-pound lineman, it would be easy for Paul to be eclipsed. Instead, statistically, Paul is right there with those future Division I players.
Paul has been in on a team-high 76 tackles. He leads the No. 2-ranked Bears with 43 assisted tackles and 33 solo stops, and has six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception. In terms of total tackles, the next-highest on the Bears is Tanner Smith with 45.
In last week’s quarterfinal playoff game, Paul had a third-down sack on Helena Capital’s opening possession, pinning the Bruins inside their own 20 and giving West’s offense a short field after a punt. Four plays later the Bears had their first score in an eventual 49-7 win. He was credited with seven tackles, three for a loss, in the game.
“He’s probably way down the list when you start mentioning people about the success we’ve had the last couple years,” Stanton said, ticking off some of the more high-profile players who helped the Bears take home the state title in 2018 and make a semifinal appearance last season. “But you talk about the position coaches, defensive coaches and special teams coaches, I think he’d be high on the list with us.”
Paul first began making waves for the Golden Bears as a sophomore on that ’18 title team. Playing strictly on special teams for the varsity, his work ethic made the coaching staff take notice. He also played linebacker on junior varsity that season, which allowed him to make the jump to a varsity starting role his junior season.
An ankle injury kept him off special teams last season, and Stanton kept Paul off kick coverage again this season to save him from injury. But three weeks ago, citing a need, Stanton put Paul back in on special teams and the player couldn’t be happier.
Paul is realistic about his chances of playing college football. Lacking the size of older brother Conner — a 6-2, 287-pound lineman at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota — Cayden for now is content to begin studying pre-med once high school is over.
But, his main focus is Friday night’s Class AA semifinal game against Bozeman at 7 p.m. at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium. Win that game, and the Bears return to the state championship for the second time in three seasons.
You can bet Paul, who is one of the team captains, will do anything to help the Bears get there.
“I always wanted to play linebacker,” he said. “I was always the smallest guy on the field and linebacker was the position I understood and knew how to play. I just like being in the box (the players on the line and directly behind it), being in the middle of the play.”
More times than not, he is.
