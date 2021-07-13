BOZEMAN — After months of uncertainty, five small schools in Central Montana approved an unprecedented cooperative for the upcoming football season.
Denton, Geyser, Stanford, Grass Range and Winnett agreed to form the 6-Man co-op this week, nearly three months after the Montana High School Association approved it.
The schools came close to deciding against the co-op, mainly because of disagreements surrounding the JV football programs. Those obstacles proved not to be too big, and the schools formed the first five-team co-op in Montana history, according to MHSA executive director Mark Beckman. The partnership will be for one year. Matt Neumann, who has coached DGS for five years, will be also be the new co-op's head coach.
“We’re excited for it. There are going to be some big challenges, no doubt about it, but we’re grateful,” Denton athletic director Scott Sparks told 406mtsports.com Tuesday. “Sometimes you have to get creative to make sure our kids get to play the great game of football.”
The fact that a five-school co-op will play in 6-Man illustrates how low each school’s enrollment, and number of football players, will be this fall. About 10 boys total from Denton, Geyser and Stanford plan to play football this coming season, according to Grass Range AD Verna Jessen. The number is three total for Grass Range and Winnett.
Low turnout is nothing new for Grass Range and Winnett. Lack of players caused the co-op to cancel its football season in 2019. Grass Range-Winnett had 10 players on its roster last year and was able to play a 6-Man season, which was interrupted by COVID-19.
The Denton-Geyser-Stanford co-op played last season, but none of its players were from Denton (two Denton students will play this year, per Sparks).
The loss of seven players (four graduated, three didn’t want to play) forced Grass Range and Winnett to choose between another canceled season or a co-op with at least one other school. A canceled season was basically a non-starter.
“When we didn’t have football here, it changed the whole vibe at the school, especially for homecoming week,” Jessen said in April. “We didn’t have the same excitement.”
The two schools considered sending their three players to Roundup, but that would have meant no games in Grass Range (Winnett doesn’t have a football stadium), and people involved with the teams didn’t love the idea of their players in 11-man football. They expect to field their own Grass Range-Winnett co-op in a couple of years, Jessen said, so they’d prefer their current and up-and-coming players to remain in 6-Man instead of adjusting from 11-man.
Teaming up with DGS, which won the 2015 state 6-Man championship, will allow Grass Range and Winnett to remain in 6-Man and play a game in Grass Range.
Securing home games was especially meaningful to Sparks, a former football and basketball coach at Denton who now juggles his AD duties with coaching boys basketball at Lewistown.
“It was tough to drive by that field and not see a football game being played on it” last year, Sparks said. “The ability for these small towns to host events is so huge for each community, so we wanted to give them that opportunity.”
A five-team co-op would be logistically difficult even if every school was close to each other. Denton, Geyser and Stanford are each at least 70 miles away from both Grass Range and Winnett, with the longest distance (Geyser to Winnett) being 114 miles (about a two-hour drive).
Travel was one of the main reasons the five schools didn’t immediately agree to form the co-op. They will try to practice in a centralized location, likely Lewistown, to lighten travel times/budgets for each school.
“Our kids in Denton, we're going to travel regardless, whether it's the 30 miles to Stanford or 35 miles into Lewistown or whatever,” Sparks said.
Denton, Geyser and Stanford have fewer JV players than Grass Range and Winnett, but Grass Range and Winnett didn’t want to form a JV co-op with those other three, mainly because of all the travel and its negative effects on academics (high schoolers’ “ability to manage their time is a little bit better than fifth- and sixth-grade kids,” Sparks said.)
Sparks and others from DGS were disappointed the JV co-op didn’t work out, but they decided those issues shouldn’t prevent the high school co-op from forming.
“We felt that anytime you can help a neighbor out, you should explore your options,” Sparks said. “If we can break ground to continue to keep football, or basketball or whatever, I think it’s important to give it a go. … I hope it’s a success.”
DGS-Grass Range-Winnett might split back into two co-ops after this one-season trial. Sparks isn’t sure this will be the last time five schools team up.
“Enrollments are down, even here in Lewistown,” Sparks said. “I think there's going to be more and more of this type of stuff, where schools just have to get creative if they want to continue to have high school sports in their towns.”
