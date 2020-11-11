BILLINGS — Billings Central running back Brock Ping took a misdirection handoff, burst through a hole on the left side of the line and into the second level of Columbia Falls’ defense.
It appeared as though Ping might be stopped for a modest gain, but that’s when he shimmied to avoid a diving tackle attempt, sprinted toward the sideline and outraced everyone to the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown — all while managing to stay in bounds despite having very little room to negotiate the boundary.
It was one of several key moments in Central’s 35-8 Class A quarterfinal playoff victory over C-Falls on Oct. 31, and was just one example of the explosive-play ability Ping brings to Rams’ offense.
“It’s just another really good weapon that we have on offense, for sure,” quarterback Marcus Wittman said of Ping. “His speed is probably unmatched in Class A football right now. Having that on our side of the ball is a big plus.”
Ping and the Rams (7-0) went on to defeat Miles City in the semifinals last week, and are now poised for a championship-game showdown with archrival Laurel (7-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lockwood Stadium.
The Locomotives went on the road and knocked off Hamilton last week, 28-21.
This season has been one big blessing for Ping.
Previously a running back at Billings Senior, the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder made the decision to transfer to Central for his senior season as a means to better showcase his abilities with a program that relies heavily on a dynamic ground attack.
He got his wish.
During what has been a pandemic-shortened season, Ping has so far rushed for a team-best 657 yards on just 82 attempts, a staggering 8.0 yards per rush. He’s produced four 100-yard games, including a 167-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 41-15 win against Lewistown on Oct. 9.
Now he’s in a place he never thought he’d be: Preparing to play for a state title.
“I’ve never really been in a championship game,” Ping said. “Going on to the field (Monday) for the first practice of this week I just got this feeling of awe. I wouldn’t have imagined being in this situation, to be honest.
“I’ve had to make some hard decisions this year, like leaving my old team. I still love those guys over there. But I’ve had a good year, and most importantly, even though we haven’t had a ton of games we’ve won all of them. And I’m extremely thankful for that. I’m extremely thankful for the relationships I got to build with my offensive line and my quarterback and our receivers.
“I’m not going to lie, I was definitely hesitant at first. And so were they. But we definitely have developed relationships and we’re a family now and we’re ready to go in this week and fight together and get that state championship.”
Ping had three 100-yard games last year at Senior, but a calf contusion and tendinitis in his Achilles tendon forced him to miss the end of the season. A running back at heart, eventually Ping decided that Central would be a better fit for him from a football standpoint.
The Rams’ running game, which utilizes an array of formations and backs, is always tough to stop. Ping has solidified a backfield that also includes Wittman (246 rushing yards, nine TDs), Derek Damjanovich (317 yards, four TDs) and Michael Hayden (104 yards, one TD).
“He approached us, and he really was looking forward to being in a system that ran the ball a lot,” Central coach Jim Stanton said. “That’s really what he wanted out of it, a system that fit his style a little bit. The successful teams that we’ve had over the years, we’ve always had really good running backs, and that’s how we build our offense.
“It took him a little bit of time to really get comfortable with our offense, but he’s the type of kid that can break one just about every time he touches the ball. He just has that burst that you don’t see a lot at this level.”
Last week, Ping fumbled twice in Miles City territory, one of which the Cowboys scooped up to snuff out a promising Central drive.
Ping did not shy away from addressing those mistakes, calling it “unacceptable” that he had the ball pop out during what was a tense game. The Rams ultimately survived by a 17-10 score.
“This week I’ve been carrying a ball around wherever I go,” said Ping, who has college offers schools like Chadron State, Dickinson State and Rocky Mountain College, where his dad, Brock Sr., played linebacker. “That’s going to be my main priority for the state championship, making sure I’m not a liability in any way.”
In the first matchup this season between longtime rivals Central and Laurel on Sept. 25, Ping carried the ball just six times for 30 yards. Damjanovich had 92 rushing yards and a touchdown, while wideout Junior Brackenridge had 146 receiving yards and two TDs.
Saturday will mark the first time Central and Laurel, which is in no way short on speed, will play each other in a state football championship game.
Ping said he expects a four-quarter battle.
“I feel like it’s going to come down to whoever has the best defense and the best run game in the end, which is usually what happens in big championship games like this,” he said.
If the Rams prevail, Ping will have one more reason to count his blessings.
