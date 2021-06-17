'Character and commitment': Butte's Colt Anderson speaks to West All-Stars at final Shrine practice

BUTTE — The West team walked onto the field for their final practice before Saturday's Shrine Game on Thursday afternoon, where they were surprised to see former Montana Griz and NFL player Colt Anderson, who gave them a pregame speech and a word of motivation.
Players huddled around Anderson around 4:15 on Thursday, all closely paying attention to what he had to say.
"Character and commitment have helped me get to where I'm at. Those two things will get you further in life than anything," Anderson told the players. "It depends on what kind of person you are and how committed to the task you are. If you have those things you can be anything you want to be."
Anderson, a Butte native, walked on at the University of Montana in 2004 and did not receive a scholarship until his senior season. He went on to play nine seasons in the NFL and currently holds a special teams coaching position with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Crediting character and commitment for his success, Anderson's pregame speech motivated many of the West team players. That included Geno Leonard, 2021 Montana walk-on and Missoula Sentinel linebacker.
"Watching Colt play on Saturdays as a Missoula guy, he was a legend," Leonard said. "So now going on to play at the University of Montana, especially as a walk-on, it was a dream come true to sit in front of him and have that experience."
After speaking on how he found success with football, Anderson took time to explain how impactful the Shrine Game has been. Anderson played in the Shrine Game himself in 2003.
Anderson specifically mentioned the joy he felt when he was selected on Christmas morning to participate in the 2003 Shrine Game. Interestingly enough, Leonard remembered and cherished the same moment this year.
"Finding out on Christmas morning that I get to play in such a great game, for such a great cause, it was something I've always dreamed about as a kid and as a player," Leonard said.
Leonard and the rest of the West team practiced for about an hour after Anderson's speech. With less than a week on the field together, the West appeared cohesive.
After stretching and general work out drills, the team was divided into a scrimmage format. Communication and play-calling appeared surprisingly fluid, but the practice also held fun opportunities for the players.
Toward the end of the practice, the West coaches set up a game-like atmosphere where players lined the left and right hashmarks. A kicker from each side attempted a field goal as players yelled and cheered, as the less successful kicker cost his team push-ups.
The Shrine Game has provided an extra chance to play for an important cause since 1947. But the social and emotional experience for players has also been a lesser-known part of the tradition.
"Meeting all these guys, some of them I never thought I'd be able to talk to because I've always been playing against them," Leonard said. "But it's been great to meet them no matter where they're from, it's just been a special and inclusive experience."
Another player who spoke about the experience was Butte's Jake Olson. Olson will also play for Montana next season, and played mostly tight end and defensive end for the Bulldogs.
Olson described the week as a lot of fun and excitement. He valued the competition and meeting new players, but also felt the impact of what the practice meant to him personally.
"This is my last practice here so I'm a little emotional, but I'm so thankful we got to practice at Naranche," Olson said. "But now that practice is over we're just excited and can't wait for the game."
Three other Butte players, Aidan Lee, Ty Raiha and D.J. Jackson, also practiced at Naranche Stadium for the last time. But all four players appeared happy and proud to be a part of the Shrine Game, as they took pictures, talked and laughed after the practice concluded.
Olson also spoke about Anderson's pregame speech. While it was impactful for him, it was less of a surprise. Anderson has helped out around the Butte football program previously, including in Olson's junior year.
"He's (Anderson) always been a person to look up to. He's a personal role model," Olson said. "He'd help with our practices and give good speeches like he did today. He's one of those guys who lifts your spirits and gets you motivated. It's amazing to hear from him."
Anderson travelled from Ohio for the practice and said his goal was to explain to players the importance of being a good person. He recognized that the Shrine Game was the last game some of the players would ever play, so he wanted to send a broader message.
The West team will leave Butte on Friday morning for Billings where they will participate in pregame festivities and team meetings. The 2021 Shrine Game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 7 p.m.
"Not all these guys will go on to play sports collegiately, but I do remember thinking when I played, 'is this a stand-up guy or not?'," Anderson said. "The Shrine crew has done a great job keeping this going, it's great to see how popular the game has become."
"It's good to be back home," Anderson continued. "Butte's where my family is, it's where I was raised. When you leave and come back and get a breathe of fresh mountain air, it's awesome. We'll be back."
