MISSOULA — It wasn’t pretty, but Missoula Hellgate found a way to get it done.
The Knights topped Kalispell Flathead 29-18 on Friday evening at Missoula County Stadium to improve to 3-0 in what has been a special season at Hellgate so far. Hellgate is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 1987.
But the win didn’t come easy for the Knights, though early it appeared to be headed in that direction. The Knights quickly jumped to a 22-0 lead heading into halftime after senior quarterback Rollie Worster scored a pair of rushing touchdowns while junior Brayden Terzo took an interception back 57 yards for a score. Terzo’s pick-6 was his second of the season and Hellgate’s fourth defensive touchdown on the year.
Ryan Woldstad got the interception here for @HellgateHigh to end the half. 22-0 Knights over Flathead. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/mjGZdXWQgr— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 21, 2019
Flathead also snapped the ball out of the back of the end zone in the second quarter for a safety.
But the Braves came out of the gates firing in their opening drive of the second half. In six quick plays, Flathead drove 72 yards before senior Tanner Russell capped the drive off with a 5-yard score to make it 22-6 Hellgate. Russell’s touchdown was just Flathead’s second score all season.
And Flathead is on the board. Tanner Russell scores on a 5-yard run to give the Braves some life. @HellgateHigh leads 22-6 with 9:44 left in 3Q. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/9x3eNnfYGS— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 21, 2019
"We talked at half that they were going to come out (tough) at half and they came down and scored," Hellgate coach Mick Morris said.
The scoring stalled from there, but Hellgate got within Flathead’s red zone early in the fourth quarter. However, the Braves held to prevent any more damage.
But not long after, Worster scored his third touchdown run of the game, this time from 4 yards out, with 7:01 to play. That made it 29-6.
Rollie Worster runs it in from 4 yards out and after the PAT @HellgateHigh leads Flathead 29-6. 7:01 left in the game. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/VZBFTGqJzH— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 21, 2019
"That was a great drive," Morris said. "That was the moment we kind of shut it down a little bit."
Flathead got a wild touchdown on its next possession. Russell took a handoff and went about 17 yards before Hellgate senior Brandon Coladonato stripped the ball from him. The ball shot ahead of Russell and Flathead senior Chance Sheldon-Allen scooped it up after one hop and took it 39 yards the rest of the way for Flathead’s second score of the game and trimmed its deficit to 29-12.
Well this was wild. Russell breaks off a nice run for Flathead but the ball is stripped and Chanve Sheldon-Allen scoops it up and takes it to the house. 56 yards total between the two. 2-point pass fails and Flathead trails Hellgate 29-12 with 5:33 to go. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/uXi3zJVLd4— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 21, 2019
The lead proved to be too much for the Braves to overcome, though. Senior quarterback Cooper Smith hit Sheldon-Allen for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:07 to play for the final score of the game. Sheldon-Allen recovered the following onside kick but Flathead was unable to put the ball back in the end zone before the buzzer sounded.
"We didn't play our best. We had a pretty good first half but I don't know, we were just kind of off tonight," Morris said. "Good teams find a way to win and sometimes a win is ugly. Credit to Flathead, they kept fighting the entire game. But proud of our kids. A win is a win and we'll take it."
Cooper Smith hits Sheldon-Allen for the touchdown from 5 yards out here. 2-point run fails and @HellgateHigh leads Flathead 29-18 with 1:07 to play. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/meLEsntgkS— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 21, 2019
The Braves, last year’s Class AA runners-up, fell to 0-4 on the year with the loss. The Braves only mustered 67 yards of total offense in the first half before finishing with 330 total, 218 of which was on the ground. First-year head coach Matt Upham said running the ball was the adjustment and emphasis at halftime for the Braves.
Russell finished with 93 yards on the ground while Smith added 85. Smith was 11 for 31 passing for 112 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown. Flathead senior Tannen Beyl led the team with five catches for 51 yards.
“I’m really proud of our kids for fighting all the way for 48 minutes. I thought they did a heck of a job,” Upham said. “We finished a game for the first time all season which was awesome to see our kids fight until the last whistle.
“I’m just really proud of our kids. We just have to love them up and figure out a way to get better.”
Worster’s stellar game came hours after Select Basketball, his AAU team, announced that he had committed to Utah State to play basketball in college. Worster, who was initially committed to Montana, reopened his recruitment over the summer, and that’s when Utah State came calling. Worster said he visited Utah State, which is located in Logan, Utah, about two weeks ago.
“I just fell in love with the place when I went on my visit,” Worster said. “It’s a really cool town and campus. I just built a really good relationship with the players and coaches and it just felt like a really good fit for me.”
Utah State, which went 28-7 last year overall, competes in the Mountain West Conference alongside schools like Nevada, Boise State, Wyoming and San Diego State, among others.
Congrats, Rollie! @USUBasketball @406mtsports @NBCMontana pic.twitter.com/dNFjrZMWzQ— Select Basketball (@SelectHoopsUSA) September 20, 2019
Worster finished 8 for 17 passing for 153 yards. Sophomore Ian Finch caught two passes for 67 yards while Coladonato added three receptions for 27 yards. Hellgate finished with 343 yards total with Worster tallying up 137 yards on 22 rushing attempts while sophomore Jake Sweatland added 53 yards on 15 attempts.
“It means a lot (to be 3-0),” Worster said. “A lot of the guys, it’s our fourth year and not having a ton of success before has just drove us to work harder and to come out and show out and have success and it just feels good for everybody.
“We just keep coming and never give up. No matter what happens, we just keep coming and playing hard.”
Hellgate hits the road next week to take on Helena High (3-1) while Flathead hosts Helena Capital (3-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.