Charlie Kirgan hadn’t touched the ball for the Missoula Sentinel Spartans coming into Friday.
But it was the junior fullback who scored three times as the Spartans routed Butte 52-7, utilizing their wide array of talented skill players to take a 21-0 first quarter lead and never turn back.
Sentinel head coach Dane Oliver commented on the Spartans win, saying that while the last two clashes had been blockbusters in favor of the Bulldogs, his team was up for the challenge of playing in the Mining City.
“We love coming to Butte, America,” Oliver said. “Playing in Naranche and the environment they create here. I think our boys were excited for that and execution-wise, we were sharp tonight.
“It’s always a new year, and the last two times we’ve played Butte it’s been walk-off plays and they’ve come out on the better end. But it’s a new year, new group, new season. It might’ve been in the back of their minds but it’s really been focusing forward.”
Sentinel’s offense made it a point to set the tone early, but they probably didn’t expect to score in less than three minutes.
But quarterback Camden Sirmon found receiver Haiden Crews wide open after a Bulldog trip, and Sentinel was off and running and quickly previewed the offensive display the Spartans put on the rest of the night.
Butte found it tough to navigate a Sentinel team that excels in the trenches, as the Spartans hit their first sack of the night on the Bulldogs’ first drive, forcing a punt and putting Sentinel’s offense back on the field quickly.
Bulldogs head coach Arie Grey said he knew he and his team were in for a major challenge, but that there were moments throughout the game that gave the coach encouragement.
“They’re good,” Grey said. “We knew that coming in and I am so proud of the jumps that we made, that maybe the ordinary person doesn’t see. Now it’s another opportunity for us to get better, we’ll get back to film and see ourselves.”
This set up the first score of the night from Kirgan, who capped off a long Sentinel drive and as the Spartans began to break away from the Bulldogs.
Oliver commented on his fullback, saying it’s testament to both the player and the team that Kirgan made the most of his first touches with three touchdowns.
“Charlie Kirgan is an unbelievable athlete,” Oliver said. “He has a burst and he adds a dynamic to our offense. We have so many kids, and that’s the first time he’s touched the ball all season long and he got the hat trick.”
Butte found some light as running back Gavin Vetter broke off a 53-yard run, exploding through the hole and giving the Bulldogs a chance at getting back in the game. However, the best chance Butte had at scoring was stuffed on a fourth-down goalline stop, preserving Sentinel’s early bid at a shutout.
Sentinel could not be stopped offensively, reaching the endzone on every drive except for one, which still resulted in points through a Camdin Dirnberger field goal.
The majority of highlights for the Bulldogs came through Vetter and receiver Dylan Snyder, with the back finishing with 74 yards on eight carries and a score, and the receiver ending with 82 yards on six catches.
Grey commented on his senior receiver, saying that Snyder is showing immense improvement a year away from missing the entirety of his junior year.
“[Snyder] missed his entire junior year,” Grey said. “To come out this year and he keeps getting better each day. That’s what’s going to help him, is reps. He just needs more game reps and I think tonight he made some jumps.”
Butte quarterback Blake Drakos finished 132 passing yards and completed 18 of 32 passes with a pick, while the Sentinel quarterback duo of Sirmon and Dayton Bay, who combined for 336 total passing yards and three total touchdowns.
