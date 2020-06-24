BILLINGS — The Chinook Sugarbeeters were the lone Montana team standing when round-of-16 voting for the online national high school football helmet tournament closed Wednesday morning.
The Glasgow Scotties,
Montana’s state helmet champion, fell in a spirited vote to the St. Paul Swordsmen. The teams were tied at 50% with less than 30 minutes left in the voting, but a surge of votes for the Swordsmen sent the St. Paul, California, school on to the round of eight.
St. Paul, which won the California state helmet tournament, finished with 51% of the 7,499 votes cast.
Meanwhile, in a match-up of two at-large helmets, Chinook defeated the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks 54% to 46% among 4,678 votes cast. Both the Sugarbeeters and Shamrocks made the national tournament by winning at-large competitions in their own states and then by being selected from a pool of at-large winners by a panelist of tournament organizers.
The Sugarbeeters take on the Conemaugh Township Indians of Pennsylvania in the round of eight. Conemaugh, of Davidsville, was the Pennsylvania state champion.
Voting for each round-of-eight match-up is open for 48 hours and was scheduled to begin 4 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday. The national helmet tournament is being conducted via Twitter and you can follow along, and vote, at
Montana's most awesome high school mascots
Most distinctive mascots in Montana
Despite its comparatively small population, Montana is home to many high school teams. Some teams share the same nickname with several other schools (check our gallery of
the most popular ones). Others have some rather unique mascots that aren't found anywhere else in the state (or the country). Take a look at some of Montana's most distinctive mascots and see how those names came about.
Nashua Porcupines
Erethizon dorsatum, the North American porcupine, is actually a relatively common animal in the Northern Rockies, found year-round in all parts of Montana. Surprisingly few schools use the spiny rodent as a mascot (though the porcupine is the mascot of the Libertarian Party). The Class C Nashua Porcupines are the only instance of the mascot in Montana.
Big Timber Sheepherders
The origin of Big Timber's high school mascot may be best summed up on the city's own website: "
In 1880, two Irishmen, Charles McDonnell and Edward Veasey, drove 3,000 head of sheep from California to Montana, beginning a long history of sheep and cattle ranching in the area. In 1901 the first woolen mill in Montana was built in Big Timber, and at one time Big Timber shipped more wool than any other city in the United States." Though the Big Timber wool industry may not be as pivotal to the town's economy today, there are still plenty of sheep on ranches nearby. Big Timber is the only school in Montana to use the Herder as its mascot.
Library of Congress
Forsyth Dogies
It may come as a surprise to certain people who have trouble spelling, but Forsyth's mascot has nothing to do with canines. A dogie is simply a calf without a mother in a herd of cattle. Forsyth became a shipping hub as steamboats and trains both passed through the town, but the school mascot has its roots in ranching. Though not the only bovine mascot in the state, the Dogies are unique in their specific use of the term.
Montana Historical Society
Deer Lodge Wardens
Like several mascots on the list, Powell County High School in Deer Lodge has a mascot related to a profession ingrained in the town's history. As the site of the Montana State Prison and the former Montana Territorial Prison, the Wardens' nickname seems fitting, though their logo has
been in the news recently for its similarity to the South Dakota School of Mines' "Grubby the Miner."
Gazette file photo
Sunburst Refiners
Industry-related mascots are fairly common in the United States, but are perhaps most common in communities that have an economy dependent upon a specific industry. The Class C Sunburst Refiners are an example of a mascot derived from a once thriving local employer. In the 1920s, oil was discovered in the Kevin-Sunburst oilfield near the small hi-line town, and shortly thereafter, a refinery was built to process the crude oil. Texaco took over the refinery and continued operating in Sunburst until 1961. Environmental hazards caused by the refinery led to the site becoming a Montana Department of Environmental Quality cleanup site. The school maintains the Refiners nickname, though the only operating petroleum refineries in the state as of 2014 are in Billings, Lockwood, Laurel and Great Falls.
Montana Historical Society
Harlowton Engineers
Another profession-derived nickname, the Engineers of Harlowton get their name from the town's railroad history. The Montana Railroad ran between Lombard and Harlowton, and years later the Milwaukee Road's Pacific Extension electric train line ended in Harlowton at its eastern terminus. The town was named for Richard Harlow, the president of the Montana Railroad.
Montana State University
Augusta Elks
While certainly not exclusive to Montana, the elk (
Cervus canadensis) is an important mammal to the Montana ecosystem. Elk are used by a number of schools around the nation as a mascot, but Class C Augusta is the only school in Montana to claim the Elks nickname.
BRETT FRENCH/Gazette Staff
Belfry Bats
Though the Belfry Bats may have one of the most perfect town and nickname combinations, the Belfry name has little to do with bell towers. The town was named after a Pennsylvania doctor (some sources say Dr. William Belfry, while others say Dr. Oran Belfry) who invested in the Yellowstone Park Railroad. The short-line railroad, intended for use as a coal line from Bear Creek and headquartered in Belfry, was never completed. The school derives its nickname from the fact that bats often reside in bell towers and the term "bats in the belfry," sometimes used to refer to crazy people.
Laurel Locomotives
Like Harlowton, Laurel's town history is tied tightly with the proliferation of railroad routes across Montana. The increase in railroad traffic through the town and nearby Billings led to a population boom around the turn of the 20th Century. Today, the Montana Rail Link Laurel Yard is said to be the largest rail yard between Washington and Minnesota, and is one of the city's largest employers. The Locomotives name reflects the importance of the railroad to the Laurel economy.
Ron V. Nixon Collection, Museum of the Rockies
Havre Blue Ponies
Equine nicknames are abundant in the U.S., especially in regions with long histories of rodeos and ranching, such as Montana. Ponies, however, are non-feral equines that are often more suited to sport than work. So where did the name come from? According to a 1975 story from the Havre Daily News, it's said that Dave Morris, who coached the Havre basketball team in the 1920s, described his blue-uniformed squad as looking like blue ponies. The school has used the Blue Ponies nickname ever since.
Libby Loggers
Logging has long been an important industry in northwestern Montana, and Libby is among the towns most shaped by the profession.
PERRY BACKUS/Ravalli Republic
Chinook Sugarbeeters
A nickname that has gained
national attention in recent years is that of Chinook High School. The Sugarbeeters have what is perhaps the most unique mascot in Montana. Sugar beets, of course, are an important crop in northern and eastern regions of the state. Since 2004, Chinook has been home to an annual Sugar Beet Festival.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
