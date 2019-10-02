HELENA -- Throughout Montana, snow and cold have been the story this week, as the state was struck with some early signs of winter.
While high school football teams got a reprieve for the most part last Friday, the state was blanketed with snow Saturday, which served as a friendly reminder for two things: One is that winter, unfortunately, has arrived early.
Secondly, so has the stretch run of the high school football season.
And as we hit the first week of October, it’s fitting that we finally get some football weather, because, for all intents and purposes, high school football is about to begin in earnest.
That’s not to discount anything that’s happened so far. After all, every game counts equally in the standings. But for local teams such as Helena High, Helena Capital, Townsend and Jefferson, the next few weeks will go a long way towards determining their postseason fate.
Of course, when it comes to Class AA and Class B, the brackets will look similar, as Class AA will have a 15-team field compared to the 16 teams Class B will start with.
But in terms of getting into the field, there are some big differences.
In Class AA this season, all 15 varsity teams will make the postseason, while in Class B, only the top four teams in each division will qualify, meaning 16 of 27 advance.
Last season, Townsend was one of those teams and with a win this Friday night against Three Forks, the Bulldogs can just about guarantee themselves some November football.
Townsend scored a huge win on the road last week, defeating Jefferson 22-19 and with another this week at Three Forks, the Bulldogs won’t just be thinking about a playoff berth, they will be thinking of winning the Southern B as a showdown looms with undefeated Manhattan Oct. 11.
Either way, Townsend seems like a strong bet to make the postseason, but after seeing lower-seeded teams go 2-13 a season ago in the Class B state playoffs, earning a top seed should be a priority.
Speaking of the Southern B, Jefferson can’t be counted out as they sit at 2-1 with four games left. After registering just two wins last season, the Panthers have made obvious strides in 2019 and are right in the thick of the playoff chase.
With a season-ending game against Manhattan, their Southern B title hopes aren’t dead yet either, especially with games against Whitehall, Three Forks and Big Timer in the coming weeks.
Those teams are a combined 1-7 in the conference and with two or even three wins, head coach Clint Layng and company will punch their ticket to the playoffs.
At the Class AA level, the next few weeks are also critically important. With Helena High and Helena Capital each at 4-1, both teams are in a position to host a first-round playoff game.
But if either team wants to make a deep playoff run, there is still plenty of work to do.
Obviously, all 15 teams will make it regardless of regular-season record, however, with road teams posting a 5-16 record in the AA playoffs since 2016, getting home-field advantage is imperative and that’s what the next four games will be all about.
The Western AA champion also gets a bye and unless Helena Capital upsets second-ranked Butte Friday night at Naranche Stadium, the Bulldogs will just about have the crown locked up, thanks to previous wins over Missoula Sentinel and Helena High.
Right now, Helena High, Capital and Sentinel all trail the Bulldogs by a game, yet a win Friday would give Butte the tiebreaker over its three closest competitors, which would effectively give it a two-game lead with three to go.
So while the postseason is still a month away, the wait for the stretch run is over and if teams want to play well into November, they first have to handle their business in October.
