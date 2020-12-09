BUTTE — The Bulldogs' standout senior running back Christian Vetter met with friends and family at Naranche Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, where he signed with the Montana Tech Orediggers.
Vetter rushed for 809 yards in his final year with the Bulldogs, in a season that consisted of only eight games. Choosing Montana Tech provided a chance to be close to family and pursue an engineering degree, according to Vetter.
"I have a lot of family in Butte but it's also a matter of getting a degree," Vetter said. "I'm hoping to be a mechanical engineer and Tech is obviously a good school to be into engineering."
While Vetter anticipated a running back role, he also welcomed the opportunity to play defense for the Orediggers. Vetter made 20 tackles last season in addition to his impressive rushing numbers.
Butte head coach Arie Grey spoke highly of Vetter, both for his athletic performance and for his off-field character. He called Vetter "a delight to see in practice each day."
"He's a tremendous young man. He works hard in practice, he works hard in the classroom, he's just a good kid," Grey said. "He's got a good heart and cares about his teammates, Tech's getting a good one."
Coach Grey also said Vetter did not play his junior year and performed at a very high level in his senior year. Grey credited his performance to his work ethic in practice and determination to succeed.
Vetter welcomes the upcoming change to being a collegiate athlete.
"I'm excited to get to know the coaches and players," Vetter said. "I enjoyed my time at Butte High but its fun to have new experiences, a new team and new teammates."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.