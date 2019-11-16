MILES CITY — The Miles City football team didn’t care who it had to face on its way to the Class A state title game.
OK, that’s not entirely true.
The Cowboys — or senior running back/linebacker Aidan Barrows, at least — wanted Hamilton. The Broncs ended Miles City’s 2018 season with a 53-20 win in the state quarterfinals.
“I’m pretty sure we started lifting the week after,” Barrows said. “It was kind of like, ‘Alright, we don’t want that again next year. Let’s hop right in to getting better so we can have a different season next year.’”
The Cowboys have played 10 games since that quarterfinal loss. They have yet to lose one.
The latest win came Saturday at Connors Stadium in the State A semifinals. Timely turnovers helped Miles City, the No. 1 Class A team in the 406mtsports.com rankings, defeat No. 3 Hamilton 28-14 to reach its first state title game since 2010.
“This group’s worked really hard to get where they’re at,” said Miles City coach Jeff Regan. “I’m just happy I get another week with them.”
Barrows opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, capping a drive that lasted more than five minutes.
Aidan Barrows runs 8 yards for a TD with 1:55 left in the 1Q. @CCDHS_Football 7— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) November 16, 2019
Hamilton 0#MTscores pic.twitter.com/ETygG7LVyT
Hamilton (9-2) drove into the red zone on the next drive, and Carson Rostad got within the 20-yard line on a run. He met senior Jess Bellows, who forced a fumble that rolled forward toward the sideline. Miles City junior Damian Leidholt dove to keep the ball inbounds, and he batted it out to the 5, where senior teammate Jack Cline recovered it.
“That killed us,” said Hamilton coach Bryce Carver.
With 4:10 left in the first half, Aidan Barrows caught a fourth-down pass from junior Carson Hunter and found the end zone from 22 yards out to give the Cowboys (10-0) a 14-0 lead.
On 4th and 7, Carson Hunter completes a 22-yard TD pass to Aidan Barrows with 4:10 left in the first half. @CCDHS_Football 14,— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) November 16, 2019
Hamilton 0#MTscores pic.twitter.com/YPfaOrC4M8
Rostad lost another fumble on a Logan Peila strip sack with 0:46 left in the half (fellow senior Jacolby Mattoon recovered). Miles City had the ball on Hamilton’s 41-yard line with no timeouts but drove to the 19 in a few plays. With one second on the clock, Hunter completed a contested pass to Cline in the end zone.
HALFTIME: @CCDHS_Football 21, Hamilton 0— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) November 16, 2019
Carson Hunter completed a 19-yard TD pass to Jack Cline with 1 second left in the half of the State A semifinal game. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/TN1vm7f2mR
The Cowboys carried a 21-0 lead into the second half.
“We’re a great team,” Cline said. “We love each other. We have each other’s backs.”
Rostad completed a 24-yard TD pass to sophomore brother Tyson Rostad on the first drive of the second half.
The Broncs drove deep into Miles City territory again near the end of the third quarter, and Carson Rostad came close to the end zone on a rush. The play was negated by a holding penalty. One play later, Barrows intercepted Rostad.
END 3Q: @CCDHS_Football 21, Hamilton 7— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) November 16, 2019
A TD (or near TD) run from Carson Rostad was negated by a holding penalty. Next play, @aidanbarrows picked Rostad off. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/B0O8Ip6Rbb
The fourth quarter began with a screen pass from Hunter to Bellows, who got a block and outran the secondary for a 63-yard touchdown. The Cowboys were up by 21 again.
Hamilton kept it interesting with a 2-yard TD run from Rostad early in the fourth quarter, but Miles City milked the clock and continued to shine on defense. The Cowboys, who didn’t commit a turnover, tallied their fourth takeaway with 2:43 left on an interception from Dayron Johnson.
Carson Rostad, the reigning Montana Gatorade football player of the year, is one of 10 seniors on Hamilton’s roster. The Broncs reached — and lost — the previous two State A title games, most recently against Billings Central.
“We had to travel a long ways (more than 500 miles), and our kids did well and competed until the last buzzer,” Carver said. “I just told them how proud I was of them. They showed some character.”
Miles City beat Central 8-0 in the 2010 title game. Regan was an assistant coach for that title team, and it took his Cowboys nearly a decade to reach that stage again.
They’ll get another opportunity next Saturday back in Miles City. On the other sideline will be No. 4 Laurel (9-1), which lost 21-16 at home to Miles City on Sept. 13.
“It feels good,” Barrows of the win over Hamilton.
He paused for four seconds.
“But I wouldn’t say the sweetest win,” he continued. “We still have more games to play.”
