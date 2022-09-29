The back stretch of the Montana Class A football schedule begins on Friday night.
With Frenchtown playing a game against Kellogg, Idaho, all 23 Class A teams are in action this weekend.
This week, Polson-Columbia Falls and Billings Central-Laurel are the two biggest games in the classification.
However, there are several rivalry games in the mix. Here is a brief snapshot of the weekend in Class A:
Billings Central (5-0, overall, 3-0 Southeast) at Laurel (4-1, 4-0 Southeast)
The de facto A-Southeast championship is on the line between the Rams and the Locomotives.
Central has ripped through their schedule, averaging 44.4 points per game and allowing five points a contest.
The Rams had everything clicking against Livingston, having moved the ball up and down the field in a 68-0 win over the Rangers.
Aside from a 24-3 hiccup to Lewistown, Laurel has averaged 47.8 points per game in their four wins.
The Locomotives scored a pair of touchdowns in the first three quarters to shut out Hardin, 42-0.
In 2021, Laurel grabbed an early lead over the Rams and hung on for a 28-14 win.
The outcome may full well have playoff seeding implications.
Polson (5-0, 3-0 Northwest) at Columbia Falls (4-0, 3-0 Northwest)
Polson rolled up 474 yards in offense in a 49-0 shutout over Libby last Friday night.
The Pirates have scored 46 points per game this season and allowed a shade under eight points with two shutouts to their credit.
Jarrett Wilson is making a solid case for the best quarterback in Montana's Class A. Wilson was 26-of-35 for 365 yards passing and tossed six touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.
Trent Wilson and Brock Henricksen each caught two touchdowns, and Tyler Wenderoth and Dawson Dumont each had a touchdown catch.
Columbia Falls was idle last week.
When the teams met in 2021, the Pirates scored a touchdown in each quarter on their way to a 37-0 win over the Wildcats.
The winner of this game will take a one-game lead in Northwest A, and be in prime position for the playoffs in a matter of weeks.
Browning (0-5, 0-3 Northwest) at Libby (2-3, 2-2 Northwest)
After three rough outings that logged two touchdowns for Libby, the Loggers welcome a bounce-back after a 49-0 thumping at the hands of the Polson Pirates.
Polson quarterback Jarrett Wilson torched the Loggers for 365 yards, and six touchdown passes.
The Loggers were held to 69 yards passing and 14 yards rushing.
Coaching changes and implementing new systems on both sides of the ball have been a challenge this season for Browning.
The Indians have managed just 25 points through five games. The defense has allotted 45.6 points per game.
Libby won the 2021 meeting between the two with a 47-28 victory.
A win by Libby would keep the Loggers in the playoff hunt in the Northwest division.
Butte Central (1-4, 0-2 Southwest) at Dillon (3-1, 3-1 Southwest)
Dillon recovered from an early second-quarter deficit with three scores on their way to a 21-10 win over the Broncs.
Central ran into a tough Corvallis Blue Devils squad last Friday. The Maroons only mustered 16 points on offense, as Corvallis rallied for 356 yards in a 20-16 win over Central.
Last season, Central grabbed an early lead before Dillon rallied in the second half for a 38-20 win.
The Maroons will need to keep the Beavers’ solid offense in check at the line of scrimmage. Kye Christensen (886 passing yards, 269 rushing yards, 13 total touchdowns) is a dual-threat quarterback that can move the Beavers up and down the field.
Dillon’s receiving trio of Eli Nourse (18-391, five TDs), Treyton Graham (13-264, four TDs), and Kale Konen (81-106) have been productive and reliable for Dillon.
Kaden Pittman (36 tackles) and Jon Peterson (33) help anchor a defense with 20 tackles for loss in 2022.
Rye Doherty has filled in for the Maroons for the last game-and-a-half for Central at quarterback.
Kyle Holter continues to be in a dual role at running back and wide receiver, with Konnor Pochervina continuing to mend after an ankle injury earlier in the season. Pochervina has played sparingly and has been productive when in the lineup.
The Central-Dillon rivalry is one of the greats in Class A. Friday night should be no different at Vigilante Park Field.
Frenchtown (2-3) at Kellogg (Idaho) (4-1)
Frenchtown jumped out to an early 10-0 lead on Dillon. However, the Beavers gnawed back in the middle two quarters to hang on for a 21-10 over the Broncs.
Kellogg had no problems as they shut out division opponent Orofino, 80-0.
Eli Quinn (66-of-130, 966 passing yards, seven TDs, seven INTs) will get the start at quarterback.
The Broncs’ running back by committee setup is led by Peyton Hicks (32-111, TD).
Connor Michaud (24-391, two TDs), Carter White (12-215, four TDs), Kellen Klimpel (6-143, TD), and Beau Boudreaux (12-131) are Quinn’s receiving options in the passing game.
The Wildcats have a predominately passing offense, led by quarterback Riply Luna (86-of-132, 1,340 passing yards, 21 TDs, two INTs, 33-345 rushing yards, three rushing TDs.).
Kolby Luna (45-904, 11 TDs) and Varick Meredith (25-291, five TDs) are Riply Luna’s options in the passing game.
In 2021, Frenchtown defeated Kellogg, 38-23.
Glendive (2-3, 0-2 Northeast) at Havre (3-2, 2-1 Northeast)
The Red Devils dealt Lockwood a 30-point defeat last Friday. The Blue Ponies shut out Miles City, 26-0.
Glendive has averaged 19.8 points per game and has allowed 35.2
Havre has two shutout wins and a shutout loss, as the Blue Ponies have averaged 16.2 points per contest and allowed 13.2.
In a crazy game in 2021, Glendive outlasted Havre, 49-37.
Both teams need a win to stay alive for a playoff spot in the Northeast.
Hamilton (5-0, 5-0 Southwest) at East Helena (1-4, 1-4 Southwest)
The Broncs and Vigilantes face off for the first time on Friday night.
Last Friday, Tyson Bauder threw for 159 yards and ran for another 82, including a 64-yarded in the Broncs’ 44-13 win over Stevensville.
East Helena was on the losing side of a 35-0 contest at Whitefish.
A win would clinch Hamilton an undefeated season in Southwest A, earning them the division championship. Their remaining three games (at Ronan, vs. Libby, at Columbia Falls) are all non-division games.
Hardin (1-4, 1-1 Southeast) at Sidney (1-4, 0-4 Northeast)
Both teams seek to get a win after losses last week.
Lewistown jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter on their way to a 44-7 win over Sidney.
Hardin could not muster points against Laurel, as the Locomotives blanked the Bulldogs, 42-0.
Sidney scored 40 points in the first half of last year’s game, as they routed the Bulldogs, 46-14.
Lockwood (1-4, 1-1 Southeast) at Lewistown (5-0, 3-0 Northeast), Saturday
Lewistown has been dominant in three of their five wins this season, and Havre and Laurel were each competitive in the first half in losses to the Eagles.
In five games, the Eagles have averaged 40 points and surrendered an average of seven points defensively.
A week after their first varsity program win in school history, Lockwood ran into a salty Glendive squad and dropped a 33-3 decision.
Having scored 49 points in their win, the Lions have not been as fortunate in their four losses and have averaged seven points per game.
The Lions will continue to build upon the lessons learned in their first varsity campaign.
Miles City (3-2, 1-2 Northeast) at Livingston (0-5, 0-3 Southeast)
Miles City looks to get back to winning ways in a non-divisional matchup against Livingston.
The Cowboys could not garner a point against Havre, as the Blue Ponies shut Miles City, 26-0.
The Rangers have scored just 19 points in five games this season and were blanked by Billings Central last Friday night, 68-0.
Miles City shut out Livingston in their 2021 matchup, 64-0.
The Cowboys’ schedule sets up for a very competitive run over the final three weeks, with a pair of home games against Laurel and Livingston sandwiched around a road contest at Sidney.
Stevensville (1-4, 0-2 Southwest) at Corvallis (1-3, 1-3 Southwest)
Ayden Mayn threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns to help the Blue Devils over Butte Central, 20-16.
Will Bohenek ran for 100 yards on 20 carries and scored once.
Logan Avery registered 15 tackles on defense for the Blue Devils. Levi Reynoso added 13 stops and Isaac Stoker logged 12 tackles.
Stevensville ran into a hot Hamilton team as the Broncs cruised past the Yellowjackets, 44-13.
Both teams need a win to pull themselves back into contention for a Montana A playoff spot.
Whitefish (4-1, 3-1 Northwest) at Ronan (1-3, 1-3 Northwest)
The Bulldogs blanked East Helena last Friday night, 35-0.
The Ronan Chiefs blanked the Browning Indians, 35-0.
Whitefish won the 2021 matchup over Ronan, 48-12.
Whitefish would move up into a second-place tie with the Polson-Columbia Falls loser with a win. The Bulldogs continue to set their sights on a playoff berth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.