FRENCHTOWN — Hamilton picked the perfect week to practice the scoop-and-score.
Sophomore linebacker Liam O’Connell got the chance to execute what the team had worked on for the first time all season earlier this week when he recovered a fumble and ran it back 21 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown in a one-score game Friday at Frenchtown.
It was a key play by a sophomore making just his fourth start, and it helped Class A No. 1 Hamilton escape with a 21-6 win that snapped Frenchtown’s three-game win streak as it had to rely on its defense for the first time all season.
“Just make plays and do your job,” the soft-spoken O’Connell said of his role as an underclassman starting at linebacker and wide receiver on the top team in the state. “Defense wins championships, and we shut them down.”
Hamilton’s offense had been the star of the show in the previous three games heading into the battle of the Broncs after getting a win by forfeit in their first game. The Broncs were averaging 51 points per game going into Friday and had allowed only 20 points, 14 of which were scored by then-No. 3 Dillon last week in a 37-14 win in what was their first real test of the year.
Hamilton (5-0) gave up a touchdown on the opening drive but stepped up by forcing eight punts, three turnovers on downs, one fumble and one interception. The Broncs made two defensive stands deep in their territory, including one inside the 5-yard line, by forcing a turnover on downs each time. Senior Tristan Lewis broke up a pass into the end zone on third down during the second of those two stands.
It was a stout defensive performance, one that could be scary for other teams because it showed Hamilton doesn’t have to rely on its offense to win games.
“That’s what championship teams do: their defense rises up when they need them to,” Hamilton coach Bryce Carver said, noting that he didn’t think the cold, rainy conditions affected his team’s lack of offense and that injuries early on forced younger players onto the field.
“It shows that we have some confidence in ourselves and have the ability to play defense. Some days our offense might not put up 50 or 40 or whatever, but our defense, it’s a great job of those kids stepping up. I told our kids all week Frenchtown is a really, really good football team that’s well coached and we were going to have to come in here and earn a win.”
Hamilton got its offense on a 30-yard swing pass from junior quarterback Tyson Rostad, a former wideout, to senior wide receiver Jaiden Klemundt, who tight-roped the right sideline and stumbled across the goal line after an attempt to push him out of bounds failed. That put Hamilton up 8-6 in the first quarter, and Rostad made it 14-6 in the second quarter when he ran 27 yards for a touchdown.
For Frenchtown (3-2), it was another game where the Broncs hurt themselves by failing to take advantage of their opportunities and allowed a non-offensive touchdown to be the difference. They lost their season opener to now-No. 4 Dillon, 20-13, giving up one touchdown apiece on defense and special teams, and ending that game 5 yards from potentially tying the score when the clock expired.
Against Hamilton, Frenchtown gave up just two offensive scores and forced six punts, two turnovers on downs, one fumble and one interception, and were on the field defensively for two end-of-halves.
The Broncs scored on their first drive when senior quarterback Wyatt Hayes connected with junior wide receiver Devin Shelton for a 31-yard score streaking down the left sideline. They made it deep into Hamilton territory twice in the second quarter but came up empty each time.
On their first trip, they had four plays inside the 9-yard line but had a touchdown catch waived off when they called a timeout before the snap. A pass on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line sailed over Tel Arthur’s head.
On their second trip, their third-down shot to Brandon Finley in the end zone was broken up and their fourth-down pass to Finley in double-coverage went between his arms.
Frenchtown recovered a fumble and picked off Rostad once, the latter by defensive lineman Carson Shepard, in the third quarter but couldn’t convert those into points. Rostad returned the favor by picking off Hayes in the final minutes to seal the win.
“If that’s the No. 1 team in the state, we’re pretty good,” Hayes said while walking along the sideline of players after the final whistle sounded.
