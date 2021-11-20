LAUREL — Quarterback Tyson Rostad ran for all three touchdowns and Hamilton completed a perfect season by downing defending state champion Laurel 21-7 in the Class A state championship game.
It's Hamilton's first title since winning back-to-back crowns in 1997 and 1998.
Rostad's 4-yard run gave the Broncs (11-0) a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. The Locomotives (10-1) tied the game in the second quarter on a 3-yard run by Beau Dantic, but Hamilton took the lead for good on a 34-yards scamper by Rostad with 1:13 to play before halftime.
Rostad provided a two-TD cushion with 6:34 to go in the game on a 10-yard run. He then intercepted a pass on Laurel's next possession.
Hamilton scored at least 44 points in every game until downing Lewistown 28-7 in the semifinal.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.