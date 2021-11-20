LAUREL — Quarterback Tyson Rostad ran for all three touchdowns and Hamilton completed a perfect season by downing defending state champion Laurel 21-7 in the Class A state championship game.

It's Hamilton's first title since winning back-to-back crowns in 1997 and 1998.

Rostad's 4-yard run gave the Broncs (11-0) a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. The Locomotives (10-1) tied the game in the second quarter on a 3-yard run by Beau Dantic, but Hamilton took the lead for good on a 34-yards scamper by Rostad with 1:13 to play before halftime.

Rostad provided a two-TD cushion with 6:34 to go in the game on a 10-yard run. He then intercepted a pass on Laurel's next possession.

Hamilton scored at least 44 points in every game until downing Lewistown 28-7 in the semifinal.

This story will be updated.

Email Greg Rachac at Greg.Rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

Tags

Load comments