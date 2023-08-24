BUTTE — 2022 was a year to remember for the Lewistown football team.

After 21 long years, the Golden Eagles became the kings of Class A football once again after defeating Billings Central in the state title game, 34-14.

But it’s a new season, and every team sits at 0-0 with high hopes for the upcoming season.

2022 champion: Lewistown Golden Eagles

Back to back?

It’s been nearly 10 years since a Class A team won consecutive state titles. The last to do so was Dillon in 2013 and 2014.

But the Golden Eagles will give it a shot, as they have put the 2022 season in the past and have turned their attention to the present.

“The biggest thing we’ve talked about is, ‘Last year was last year’ and I think this group is trying to find their own identity and make this year special in its own way. Obviously their goals and expectations are high, but player-wise they’ve taken a great approach,” Lewistown head coach Derek Lear said.

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot now, we’ve got the targets on our back.”

It’s no easy task for Lewistown. Despite returning plenty of contributors, the Golden Eagles lost five players who suited up in the Montana East-West Shrine Game.

This includes quarterback Gage Norslien, running back Jett Boyce, lineman Travis McAlpin and its two big wide receivers, Royce Robinson and Matthew Golik.

Maxx Ray, who scored a touchdown in last year’s title game, is expected to step up as offensive threat at wide receiver.

“I’ve been pretty impressed with him, I think he’s gotten faster and I think he’s grown two inches. He’s got a ton of experience and he’s had a great approach in the offseason, I’m excited to see him step back out there and kind of lead us,” Lear said.

Brody Jenness will fill in for Boyce at running back. Jenness has started at strong safety since his sophomore season, and will now take a bulk of the carries as a senior.

There will be some new faces in key positions, but with the championship experience that the Golden Eagles have, expectations are lofty.

Contenders

On the Western side of Class A, Columbia Falls is a team to watch. No team played a closer game with Lewistown last season, as the Wildcats fell to the Golden Eagles in the state quarterfinals, 14-6.

Columbia Falls returns much of its team, including two-time all-state quarterback and linebacker, Cody Schweikert.

Schweikert, a recent Montana Grizzlies-commit, combined for 33 total touchdowns offensively and was a force for the defense with 93 tackles.

Elsewhere in Western A are more traditional powers, Dillon and Hamilton.

Dillon hasn’t appeared in the state title game since 2016, when the Beavers won their third title in a four-year span.

Last season, Dillon’s run ended with a 24-21 defeat against Billings Central. Kee Christiansen returns for his third year as the starting quarterback after totaling 31 touchdowns in 2022.

Hamilton has had more recent success than Dillon, hoisting the title in 2021. It was a tough exit last season, as the Broncs lost to Billings Central in the semifinals, 42-6.

But Hamilton will look to get right back into the mix. The Broncs bring back their leading rusher, Andrew Fredrick, after totaling 81.7 yards per game and nine touchdowns.

Dual-threat quarterback Tyson Bauder also returns. Bauder tossed 21 touchdowns and added 18 more on the ground last season.

In Eastern A, some familiar programs will look to knock off Lewistown.

Billings Central will hope to avenge last year’s title game in 2023. The Rams will get that chance in the regular season when they host the Golden Eagles on Sept. 29, in what will be one of the most highly-anticipated Class A games of the year.

The Rams will feel the loss of Kade Boyd, their former running back and safety who has since moved on to UM.

Adam Balkenbush returns at quarterback after throwing for 635 yards and adding another 428 yards in the running game.

Laurel missed out on the state title game last year after a run of three consecutive appearances. The Locomotives have a new man in charge, as Travis Rauh takes over as head coach after 21 years of leading Townsend.

Rauh will look to get Laurel its first title since 2021 after losing to Polson in the quarterfinals a season ago.

Moving pieces

There have been some notable changes in the Class A landscape ahead of the 2023 season.

Bigfork joins Class A after a successful run in Class B. The Vikings were 10-1 last season, falling to Missoula Loyola in the state semifinals.

Bigfork will be competing in Northwest A.

After two years of competing in Southwest A, East Helena will be shifting to Southeast A in 2023. The Vigilantes were 1-8 a season ago.

