BILLINGS — Travis Rauh was in a good place at Townsend, but he was ready for another challenge.

The 47-year-old 1994 Custer County District High School graduate has found that next test at Laurel High School.

Rauh, who coached at Broadwater High School in Townsend for the past 23 years including 21 as the head football coach, was hired as the Locomotives new football coach at the Laurel school board meeting Monday.

Rauh, who said he compiled a record of 123-67 in Townsend, led the Bulldogs to the 2014 State B title. He will succeed Mike Ludwig in Laurel. Ludwig retired in January after coaching Laurel for 21 years and capturing State A titles in 2002 and 2020.

“Absolutely. It’s a great community and a new challenge I’ve been looking for,” Rauh told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview shortly after the school board’s approval of his hiring. “I get to work in a great community with a lot of people that care about sports and work with a great staff as well. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Rauh, a native of Oklahoma who attended Rocky Mountain College from 1995 to 1999, has a degree in physical education.

While at Rocky, he was a volunteer assistant coach at Laurel in 1998 and 1999. Laurel won the 1999 State A football championship.

“For the last couple years I’ve been kind of thinking I’ve been here so long I need a new challenge,” said Rauh. “It had to be the right job. I wasn’t going to leave Townsend for any reason. Then I saw this one come open and I actually started my coaching career at Laurel — I was a volunteer assistant in 1998 and 1999. I know people in town there and I have friends and family in Billings.”

Rauh said he coached the Bulldogs to six conference titles.

This past season, Townsend qualified for the first round of the Class B playoffs. Overall, the Bulldogs made the playoffs 12 times in Rauh’s tenure including the last six years.

He said it was a very hard day telling the Bulldogs that he was leaving for the job in Laurel.

“As much as I was looking forward to a new challenge, it was one of the hardest days I’ve had in coaching when I met with the players to let them know I accepted the job in Laurel,” Rauh said. “I don’t know if they understood how hard it was for me. I know it was the right decision for me, but as much as I care for the kids in the program it was very hard to tell them I was moving on.”

Rauh, who had two different stints as activities director at Townsend totaling five years, will be a PE teacher in Park City as Laurel didn’t have a physical education instructor opening.

“It’s a situation where timewise it will work out well,” he said. “I can still be on time for all practices and meetings. It’s a great fit and Park City looks like a great place for me to teach as well. I’m excited about that.”

While there will be challenges following a successful coach like Ludwig, a big part of the reason Rauh came to Laurel was for a new test.

“Absolutely, every job has challenges. It’s either a challenge to rebuild or challenge to follow a coach that was very successful or very well liked,” he said. “It will be my job to come in and make sure to keep things running smoothly moving forward.”