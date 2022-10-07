BILLINGS — When you're a team with as high of aspirations in the Class A state championship race as Billings Central football is, there's a want, or perhaps a need, to prepare for every scenario.
And for the No. 3-ranked team in the state in its game against Sidney on Friday night at Herb Klindt Field, things didn't come easy immediately.
But in what eventually resulted in a 35-0 win for the unbeaten Rams, it's perhaps just the type of game they needed.
Central (7-0) and its trademark rushing attack ran wild once again for five touchdowns, though there were signs that it was trying to diversify its offense as the title contenders passed their tune-up leading into a showdown at No. 2 Lewistown, who beat Hardin 55-18 on Friday, next week.
Rams coach Jim Stanton pointed out postgame that he does want to see a bit more from his team throwing the ball, having gone 2-for-9 passing for 20 yards and an interception against the Eagles following just four pass attempts last week in a win at rival Laurel.
But with a monstrous trio running the football in quarterback Adam Balkenbush and tailbacks Clay Oven and Kade Boyd — plus a defense that has only allowed three points in four weeks — it's quite possible Central will be just fine if that doesn't materialize.
"We still got to work a balance," Stanton said. "We still got to make some of those plays in the air, we do have the athletes and the people to do that. ... Our run game is carrying us really, really, pretty good, we just got to keep creating balance, and our defense was as solid as always."
Oven (a Montana commit) and Boyd each scampered for touchdowns in the first quarter, giving the game a sense that yet another Central game essentially over by halftime was coming. Sidney didn't cower despite the early deficit and the recent long drive from Richland County, however.
Senior quarterback Zander Dean gave the Rams fits on both ends as a two-way stud, recording 72 passing yards, 117 rushing yards and even an interception of Balkenbush late in the first half. He couldn't quite manage to get the Eagles on the scoreboard despite reaching the red zone twice, but his play — and how Sidney's long drives kept Central's offense off the field — got Stanton's attention.
"They have some awfully-good linemen and their quarterback is a competitor," Stanton said. "We found a way to keep them out of the endzone and they definitely can move the ball, and credit to them. Our guys stepped up when they had to."
Held scoreless in the second quarter, Central responded out of the locker room by getting a 24-yard rushing score from Balkenbush, then got another rushing touchdown from its signal-caller late in the third following another Rams red zone stop.
Rams bench players came in to put the final nail in the coffin with a fourth-quarter score as Central finished the job for good by relying on its tried-and-true winning methods.
"We had a little shaky (start) there, but came out in the second half and our line got things done," Balkenbush said. "We just kind of struggled a little bit with our execution and we just worked things out and got it done."
Lewistown now awaits in what could be a preview of a late Class A playoff showdown this fall, with the Eagles having beaten the Rams last season in Billings.
Stanton remembers that roster and what they brought to the table against his team, and with eyes across the state soon in Fergus County, he and his team know that there is a point to prove and a statement to make.
"They return a lot of their key players from last year; they're a very athletic team," Stanton said. "We'll dive in this weekend and get prepared for them, but (they're) definitely going to be a handful and we've got to be at our best."
