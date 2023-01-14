BILLINGS — Loyalty goes a long way for Kade Boyd, and in picking his college football destination, he gave credit to the program that first made him feel valued.
A former standout running back and safety for Billings Central — helping take the Rams to two Class A state championship games in his career — Boyd verbally committed to Montana Tech via a Twitter post on Thursday, giving the Orediggers another talented in-state piece for their 2023 recruiting class.
Excited to announce my commitment to @MonTechFootball ! I’d like to thank my parents, coaches, and everyone who has helped me along the way! @CoachKyleSamson @AricWilliams3 @CoachMagana @CoachAndersonMT @CoachThatcher @KodyTorgerson #family #countonme #LightTheV23 ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/EZKgZrWCGA— Kade Boyd (@KadeBoyd7) January 13, 2023
Boyd chose Tech over Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College, the University of Mary and Dickinson State (both North Dakota). He said in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Friday night that he appreciated the fact that the Orediggers were the first program to reach out to him during his recruiting process and how they had a "vision" for him once he got to Butte.
"Really great coaching staff," Boyd, who was twice named an all-state running back at Central, said. "They're bringing in a bunch of really good dudes that I know from around the state and out of state, too. They're just really building something special there, I feel."
Boyd will join all-state free safety and Central teammate Travis Hadley on the Tech football roster next season after Hadley verbally pledged to the Orediggers last month. Tech, which in 2023 will play its third season under coach Kyle Samson, went 7-3 overall in 2022 to finish third in the Frontier Conference.
The Orediggers' coaching staff informed Boyd that he'll be developed as a defensive player in college, he said, honing his skills at either at cornerback or safety. Tech's defense forced 23 turnovers (12 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) a year ago, the most in the Frontier, while the secondary additionally allowed a league-low 133.3 passing yards per game.
Boyd finished his Central career as the school's all-time rushing touchdowns leader, scampering for over 2,700 yards combined in the past two seasons. He helped lead the Rams to last season's state championship game, where they were defeated by Lewistown.
"I like the aggression," Boyd said of what he enjoys of the way Tech plays. "I like the way they fly around and they're on the come up right now, so that's something I want to be a part of."
