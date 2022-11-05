BILLINGS — By halftime of Saturday’s Class A quarterfinal football playoff game, Billings Central seemed to have the Dillon Beavers under control.
The next 24 minutes proved to be about as unpredictable as the gusting, swirling winds that peppered Herb Klindt Field on what otherwise was a sunny day.
In the end, the Rams’ relentless rushing attack proved unstoppable, especially when it was needed most, and Billings Central claimed a 24-21 win over the Beavers. Clay Oven’s 1-yard plunge with 57 seconds left proved to be the last of four second-half lead changes that sent the Rams into next week’s semifinals and left the Beavers heartbroken.
The Rams’ game-winning drive started at their own 20, covered 16 plays — all runs — ate up more than six minutes on the game clock and needed two fourth-down conversions. The Beavers still had 54 seconds in which to work following the kickoff, but eventually ran out of time at their own 30-yard line.
“In your mind is flashing that this could be your last snap of high school ball,” said Oven, who carried the ball eight times on the final drive and rambled 16 yards on 4th-and-2 to get the Rams down to the Dillon 1 to set up his own score. “And it think that's what pushes you on. You're not going to let anyone push you down or take you down, and you're going to fight tooth and nail for that extra yard whenever you can.”
Oven and Kade Boyd both carried the ball 25 times, with Oven rushing for 194 yards and two scores. Boyd picked up 169 yards as both backs, once past the line of attack, did their part in making defenders miss or by lowering their shoulders and plowing ahead.
Central quarterback Adam Balkenbush passed the ball just once, it went incomplete, as coach Jim Stanton felt the team’s play-action would not function well in in the high winds. In all, the Rams rushed 64 times for 423 yards.
“You just have no words,” Oven said. “I’m just so happy, so thankful for our (offensive) line. Our line gets it done there. They never get enough credit for what they do, and none of those runs can be possible without our line blocking.”
The Beavers wiped out a 10-0 halftime deficit and took leads of 14-10 and 21-17, only to see the Rams answer with time-consuming drives both times. There was no disguising on the Rams’ intent. They simply challenged the Beavers to stop them.
Central had just two possession in the fourth quarter, the first of which started with three plays in the third. That drive went for 66 yards on 13 plays and culminated in Oven’s first TD of the game, from five yards, that gave the Rams a 17-14 lead with 7:39 to play.
Two plays later Dillon was back in front, 20-17 after receiver Eli Nourse made a spectacular play on a pass by quarterback Kee Christiansen. Christiansen’s pass seemed to be a bit short, but Nourse reached up and over a Central defender and turned the play into a 63-yard touchdown and a 20-17 lead, stunning the Rams for a second straight possession.
Before that, Dillon’s Caden Hansen made a similar play, basically taking a Christiansen pass out of the air in front of a Rams defensive back for 72 yards. That play gave Dillon a 14-10 lead.
“Credit our kids, we took some shots,” Stanton said. “We rebounded, we responded, not a lot of panic, a lot of confidence … You know, there’s just no way they were going to be denied.”
Jack DeBourg’s 27-yard field goal gave Central a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, and Balkenbush made it 10-0 in the second quarter on a 3-yard run.
The Beavers regrouped at halftime as Christiansen finished 15-for-27 passing for 226 yards and those two long touchdowns.
Dillon, though, couldn’t hang on to those two four-point leads.
“We got our hearts ripped out,” Dillon coach Zach McRae said. “So proud of our guys, just the ability to take whatever lumps we had in the first half and just lay it on the line and see where the chips fall. Today, Billings Central was a couple plays better than us and I want to give credit to them.”
The Beavers finished their season 8-2 and had a seven-game winning streak snapped. The Beavers averaged nearly 35 points a game during that stretch, but McRae wasn’t about to blame the windy conditions for his team tying its second-lowest offensive output of the season.
“We felt like (both teams) were playing in it, and we kept it out of our mindset,” he said. “I’d be bummed if our players were thinking about it. Just more than proud of our guys for sticking with whatever Mother Nature gives us.”
The Rams improved to 9-1 ahead of their date in Hamilton with the undefeated Broncs (10-0) in next Saturday’s semifinals. Of the Rams’ wins — their lone loss was to Lewistown 17-7 three weeks ago — no team had been within 29 points before Dillon.
“You’re never going to get a Dillon team to quit,” Stanton said. “We’ve had some classic games with Dillon over the years, shoot. They’re a class program and we knew they weren’t coming up here and laying down for us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.