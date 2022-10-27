The Montana High School Association state football playoffs begin on Friday night.
The weather looks favorable for a great opening weekend of playoff football in The Treasure State.
Here is a snapshot of the four games to open the MHSA Class A playoffs:
Miles City (5-5, Northeast A third place) at Columbia Falls (6-2, Northwest A second place), Satterwhite Field, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Game forecast: Partly sunny, high of 51
Both teams had playoff tune-ups last week against quality opponents who drew byes in the upcoming playoffs.
The Wildcats’ defense held Hamilton to a season-low 23 points in a 16-point loss, 23-7.
The Cowboys faced a stout Golden Eagles squad in a 36-0 loss.
This opening-round battle is a rematch of their 2021 Class A playoff opener when Miles City took a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter and had to fight off a late rally by Columbia Falls to advance with a 21-20 win. The Cowboys were eliminated by eventual state champion Hamilton a week later.
In 2022, Columbia Falls outscored opponents 302-123.
Cody Schweikert (144-of-205, 70.2% completion rate, 2,052 passing yards, 21 TDs, 4 INTs, 66-253, 6 rushing TDs) leads the Wildcats’ offensive charge at quarterback. Jace Hill (33-620, 5 TD receptions), Jace Duval (27-430, 2 TDs), Mark Robison (25-357, 2 TDs), Justin Windauer (25-270, 3 TDs) and Reggie Sapa (16-255, 6 receiving TDs, 73-392, 5 rushing TDs) have supported Schweikert’s efforts in the passing and rushing games.
Miles City has outscored opponents this season 255-176.
Libby (4-5, Northwest fourth play) at Laurel (7-2, Southeast A second place), Locomotives Field, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Game forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 62
Laurel battled Havre in a playoff-caliber defensive battle last Friday night.
After Laurel was assessed a personal foul penalty that took them back from first and goal at the Havre 4 back to the Havre 19, Owen Adams’ 27-yard field goal with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter held up for the Locomotives’ 3-0 win over the Blue Ponies.
Libby and Corvallis were involved with a crazy regular-season finale last Friday night as the Loggers held off the Blue Devils, 52-42.
The last meeting between the two schools was in the 2019 quarterfinals, with the Locomotives shutting out the Loggers 50-0.
Libby was outscored by opponents this season, 297-218, while Corvallis was outscored 228-194.
Whitefish (6-3, Northwest third place) at Havre (6-3, Northeast second place), Blue Pony Stadium, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Game forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 62
Last week Laurel battled Havre in a playoff-caliber defensive battle. Havre played exceptionally well defensively and allowed just an Owen Adams’ 27-yard field goal in the third quarter. However, the Blue Ponies’ offense could not penetrate the Locomotives’ defense as Havre lost, 3-0.
Polson and Whitefish had a nail-biter last Friday. The Pirates led 34-13 at the half before the Bulldogs scored twice in the second half. The equalizer proved elusive as the Pirates hung on for a 34-27 win.
Whitefish outscored opponents 273-175, while Havre outscored their opponents 185-88 this season.
Havre and Whitefish last met on Aug. 27, 2016. The Blue Ponies won that game 18-6.
Frenchtown (6-3, Southwest A third place) at Dillon (7-1, Southwest A second place), Vigilante Field, Friday, 7 p.m.
Game forecast: Mostly cloudy, low of 24
The Beavers closed the regular season with a 42-0 shutout win over Ronan. Kye Christiansen threw 164 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dillon offense collected 208 rushing yards. Treyton Graham had 100 receiving yards for the Beavers.
Frenchtown also collected a 42-0 win with theirs coming over East Helena. The Broncs ran for 439 yards and six touchdowns, Beau Boudreaux (122 yards) and Noah Rausch (106 yards) led the charge.
The Beavers won the Southwest A conference match-up over the Broncs on Sept. 23, 21-10. Frenchtown led at the end of the first quarter, 10-0. The Beavers scored a touchdown in the second quarter and two scores in the third stanza. The Beavers held off the Broncs in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
Christiansen threw for 132 yards, a touchdown, and added 107 yards rushing and a score. Eli Quinn threw for 92 yards, 79 of them to Connor Michaud on six completions. Peyton Hicks had ten tackles to lead the Broncs, and Jesse Hughes had eight tackles to pace the Beavers.
Dillon has outscored their opponents 280-76 this season, while Frenchtown has outscored opponents 279-106.
The Beavers have won ten straight games in the series. However, four of the last five games have been Beavers’ wins by seven points or less.
These Southwest opponents have played some thrilling games over the past five meetings, dating back to 2018.
The Broncs had not won a game in the series since 2009 when they defeated the Beavers 34-21. Frenchtown won the Montana A state championship later that season.
Billings Central (8-1), Hamilton (9-0), Lewistown (9-0) and Polson (8-0) received first-round byes and await the winners of this weekend's games after they've been reseeded.
