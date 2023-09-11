BUTTE – Through three weeks of the high school football season, the outlook for 2023 is beginning to take shape.

After coming back from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit against Kalispell Glacier, Butte High (2-1) appeared in the 406mtsports.com rankings for the first time, checking in at No. 3 for Class AA.

No. 3 Dillon (2-0) and No. 8 Jefferson (2-1) each picked up their second wins of the young season, while Butte Central (0-3) and Whitehall (1-2) both struggled.

Now that the dust has settled, here are my three biggest takeaways from the weekend of football in the Butte area.

Magic at Naranche

Friday’s fourth quarter between Butte and Glacier was one that spectators at Naranche Stadium may never forget.

The Bulldogs kept making plays, and the fans kept getting louder.

Torre Tempel’s interception and touchdown return made it a one-score game and from that point on, the atmosphere at Naranche was electric.

Bulldogs head coach Arie Grey credited the Butte fans for their energy and acknowledged the impact they had on the comeback.

“Best fans in the world. With what they do and the energy the bring week in and week out,” Grey said.

“Let’s be honest, they were carrying us for a long time. They were bringing the energy for us on third downs and helping us make some plays. We’re fortunate to be in this stadium.”

Even with Butte’s big-play offense, the defense had to make multiple stops in the final 12 minutes to give the team a chance.

Grey’s squad ultimately made the plays necessary to pull off the comeback, and it was a win that garnered attention from around the state.

One week after the Bulldogs played No. 1 Bozeman tough, Butte made a statement with its victory over Glacier.

Plenty of playmakers

While Butte’s offense has struggled at times this year, it has also shown a tremendous ability to make key plays when needed.

That was evident against Glacier, as quarterback Bo Demarais found Rueso Batterman for three touchdowns in the final quarter.

“Those two have played a lot of football together. Bo trusted Rues and he made some huge plays. It was awesome, I’m super proud of both of them,” Grey said.

Each touchdown was over 23 yards, with longest reaching 57 yards. Batterman had five receptions for 140 yards to go along with his three scores.

Sophomore tight end Hudson Luedtke caught more balls than anyone on either team though, hauling in nine receptions for 73 yards.

Last week, Luedtke had seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against Bozeman.

Between Batterman and Luedtke, Demarais has two big options that have proven to make plays consistently.

And sophomore Cayde Stajcar is another viable option, with four catches and 43 yards before leaving Friday’s game early due to injury.

So there is no shortage of receiving threats for Butte, a nice situation for a first-year starter at quarterback.

Dangerous Dillon

The Beavers played their second game of the season on Friday night, and it was a big one.

It was a showdown between No. 4 Dillon and No. 5 Columbia Falls, and the Beavers pulled off the win on the road.

Dillon needed a comeback in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Kee Christiansen was clutch.

Christiansen’s second rushing touchdown of the game was the game-winner against one of Class A’s top teams.

The rushing attack has been dominant for Dillon, as Christiansen and running back Kale Konen combined for over 200 yards on the ground.

It is a strong start for the Beavers, and the first 2-0 start for the program since the 2020 season.

For a team with hopes of reaching the state title game for the first time since 2016, it could be just the start Dillon needs.