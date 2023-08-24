BUTTE – It has been over 10 months since the last high school football game in the Mining City.

That changes on Friday night when Butte Central hosts Ronan at Alumni Coliseum to kick off the 2023 season.

And with Butte High on the road to take on Billings West, the game between the Maroons and Chiefs will be the only show in Butte.

“We’re excited. It’s nice to be the only game in town on Friday night, and it’s the first game in town for the year so that’s exciting. Being home is always a big deal and for the first game of the year, I think it’s really big,” Central head coach Don Peoples Jr. said.

Coming off of the Maroon and White scrimmage this past Saturday, Central was able to learn more about themselves ahead of the season opener.

The Maroons feature a combination of returning contributors and fresh faces with little experience.

“We’ve had glimpses of being really solid up front on both sides of the ball. And when you have a veteran quarterback with a big strong arm and game experience, that always makes you feel positive,” Peoples Jr. said.

The quarterback, Jack Keeley, will be making his first start for Central since the fourth game of the 2022 season.

Back from injury, Keeley provides the Maroons with a sense of familiarity on offense.

Another takeaway from Saturday’s scrimmage was the lack of game experience for many of Central’s expected starters.

A handful of players will be learning on the fly and adjusting to the speed of a live game against the Chiefs on Bob Green Field.

“The other thing that’s really evident is that we have four or five guys on both sides of the ball who are very inexperienced and will be playing their first varsity game. And the only way you get that experience is to get out and play Friday night,” Peoples Jr. said.

After a 1-7 record last season, the Maroons will look to get the 2023 season started on the right foot against Ronan.

The Chiefs were also 1-7 a year ago, and both teams will be hungry to match their 2022 win total after just the first game.

“Our opponent is going to be tough and well-coached. But we just got to go out and have fun and play football. Last year we struggled to get wins, so hopefully we can go out and compete hard, play good football and be a better team,” Peoples Jr. said.

Out in Billings, Bo Demarais is set to make his first start at quarterback for Butte High.

The Bulldogs’ matchup against Billings West features a pair of teams that lost in the AA quarterfinals last season. West was 6-4 overall and lost to Missoula Sentinel with a semifinal spot on the line, 14-7.

It’s no easy task to start the season for Butte to open up 2023, but the Bulldogs are welcoming the challenge.

“They (West) are a talented team, they have one of the top teams in the state. We feel like it’s a great challenge for us to go on the road. It’s a great place to play and it will be a lot of fun,” Butte head coach Arie Grey said.

It’s a good test for the Bulldogs, who will need a strong effort to overcome the Golden Bears. Grey will know more about his squad after Friday night’s game against West.

“It’s going to boil down to playing sound, playing hard and playing fast for four quarters. And handling adversity, because that’s what’s going to happen. It’s early in the year, so we’re going to figure out a little bit about where we’re at,” Grey said.

Butte will hope to start the season strong, as it’s not going to get any easier after the opening game. The Bulldogs host their next two games against Bozeman and Kalispell Glacier, a pair of teams with high expectations this season.

Other local teams debuting on Friday night include Anaconda travelling to Columbus, Whitehall on the road at Red Lodge and Jefferson hosting the two-time defending Class B state champion, Florence-Carlton.