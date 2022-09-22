BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons look to return to winning ways on Friday night as they travel to take on the Corvallis Blue Devils.
Central faced the defending Montana A champion Hamilton Broncs last Friday and fell 42-0.
Jack Keeley, Kyle Holter, and Rye Doherty combined to pass for 68 yards and three interceptions. Keeley left the game in the second quarter with an injury, and Doherty finished the game at quarterback for the Maroons.
Defensively, the Maroons did not force a turnover. However, they did force the Broncs to punt four times.
Justus McGee blocked a punt on special teams for Central.
Corvallis was held to 119 yards in a 38-0 loss to Frenchtown. Aydan Mayn was 19-of-38 passing for 138 yards and was intercepted three times. Bennett Boelman caught six passes for 35 yards.
The Blue Devils were held to -19 yards rushing on 14 carries, with Mayn’s nine-yard run the longest rushing gain from scrimmage.
Levi Reynoso led the Blue Devils in tackles with 15, and Justus Brickley added 11 stops. In addition, Justus Brickley had an interception.
Central scored 33 points in the middle quarters of a 44-0 shutout over the Blue Devils in 2021.
The Maroons forced three interceptions and held the Blue Devils to 56 yards. Central locked up the Corvallis running game, allotting six yards on 14 carries.
The 2022 version of the game features two hungry teams seeking a win to right their season. Corvallis is looking up at the rest of A-Southwest at 0-3 in the conference and Central at 0-1.
