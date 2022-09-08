WHITEFISH - The Butte Central Catholic Maroons face a tough road trip on Friday night as they take on the Whitefish Bulldogs.
Central jumped to a big lead on Browning en route to a 51-12 win over the Indians.
Jack Keeley threw for 165 yards, and Kyle Holter, who filled in for Konner Pochervina at the starting running back position, ran for 189 yards against Browning.
“We feel like we took some steps to prove in a big way from week one to week two,” Central head coach Don Peoples, Jr. said. “We were really pleased with the improvement of our offensive line. They did a much better job with our run blocks, and we still have some big steps to take. We’ve had another great week of practice and looking forward to continuing improvement there.
The Maroons allowed 184 yards in offense to the Indians, 125 on the ground.
Whitefish struggled to move the ball against Dillon on the season’s opening night, falling 26-9. However, a bounce-back win on the road in Frenchtown, 24-13, put the Bulldogs back in winning ways.
Fynn Ridgeway passed for 144 yards and ran for 53 against the Beavers. He will get the start at quarterback for the Bulldogs.
“Defensively, we’ve got to do a good job upfront. We have to do a really good job containing Fynn Ridgeway,” Peoples said. “He’s been a multi-year starter and is a very good quarterback.”
Ty Schwaiger and Decker Wold will start at running back.
Mason Kelch, Dane Hunt, and Jesse Burrough are the wide receivers that will see action in the passing game.
Keeley will get the call at quarterback for the Maroons. The strong-armed sophomore will have plenty of options in the receiving lanes. Holter, Rye Doherty, Zane Moodry, Jake Tauscher, Dougie Peoples, and Eric Loos will get plenty of looks from Keely.
Having Pochervina back for the Whitefish game, Central has the dynamic of a punishing runner with the ability to cut on a dime and break away into the open field. In addition, Holter gets around the edge exceptionally well and is a menace in the passing game.
“I think he’ll play both outside and be in the backfield as well,” Peoples said. “He did a good job running the ball, and he’s really good with the ball. We’ll have him all over the field playing against Whitefish.”
The Maroons’ offensive line is a hard-working group that has opened running lanes for the backs and has given Keeley ample time to seek out his receivers. Most of the line doubles as the Maroons’ defensive front.
“Those two facets are important. It will be extremely important that our offensive line does a good job,” Peoples said. “(Whitefish) runs a 5-3-3 stack defense. They are aggressive and are good up front. Containing the defense is a crucial part of the game plan.”
The Bulldogs have a ball-hawking defense that has accounted for four interceptions. Clayton Godsey, Carson Krack, Brady Howke, and Henry Bennetts combined for the picks against the Dillon Beavers.
“In the last eight or nine years, Whitefish has been a very strong football program in Class A, and they played very well at home,” Peoples said. “They’ve got a great home field advantage in their home stadium. It’s a really tough place to play.”
Peoples believes line play will ultimately help dictate the outcome for the Maroons to succeed on Friday night.
“The game everybody sees is the player that puts up points on the scoreboard for both sides or makes the marquee defensive play,” Peoples said. “It will come down to offensive and defensive line play.”
