WHITEFISH - The Butte Central Catholic Maroons made their first road trip of the season on Friday as they took on the Whitefish Bulldogs.
Central had running back/linebacker Konner Pochervina return for the Maroons.
The Maroons played hard, but fell to the Bulldogs on the road, 34-20.
The teams played good defense early, having forced offensive stops.
Whitefish worked their way into Central territory on their second possession of the game. Eric Schwaiger's run gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
A Central fumble led to Whitefish’s first score. Fynn Ridgeway scored a 13-yard touchdown at the 1:34 mark of the first quarter, giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead.
Dane Hunt’s interception return to the one-yard line led to Ridgeway’s quarterback sneak gave, extending Whitefish’s lead to 21-0 with 32 seconds to go in the first quarter.
The Maroons made their way into the red zone in the second quarter. Kyle Holter took a direct snap and scored from three yards out. However, the point-after try failed, as Whitefish kept a 15-point lead, 21-6.
Justus McGee’s interception gave the Maroons another possession on the Whitefish side of the field.
Pochervina had a six-yard touchdown run wiped out on a holding penalty. The Maroons missed a field goal with 3:55 to play in the half.
The punishing running style of Pochervina was on display, as his hard-cutting style made him elusive on the Maroons’ final drive of the half. Jack Keeley’s pass to Eric Loos with six seconds left in the half Central on the board late. Ethan Andersch’s extra-point cut the deficit to eight, 21-13.
Central took the second half kickoff and drove down the field. Loos made a sensational 30-yard catch on a high pass from Keeley to midfield. However, the Maroons came up empty.
Whitefish posted a touchdown with 1:20 left in the third quarter. The Maroons blocked the punt to kept the deficit at 14, 27-13.
The Maroons’ next drive bridged into the fourth quarter. Eric Loos’ catch deep in Whitefish territory. Keeley’s six-yard strike to Holter and Andersch’s extra-point with eight minutes to play made the score 27-20.
Whitefish had a touchdown run wiped out on a holding call. Ty Schwaiger’s four-yard run extended the Bulldogs’ lead back to 14 points midway through fourth quarter.
Keeley was intercepted with under two minutes to play gave Whitefish the ball at the Central 35.
Ridgeway knelt the ball to bleed out the clock to give the Bulldogs the 14-point win over the Maroons.
Central will celebrate homecoming on Sept. 16, as they host Hamilton at Bob Green Field.
