BUTTE - The Butte Central Catholic Maroons will celebrate homecoming on Friday night on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum on the campus of Montana Tech against the Hamilton Broncos.
Last week, Hamilton (3-0, 3-0 A-Southwest) won a tough test against Frenchtown in the Battle of the Broncs, 27-20
Hamilton trailed 20-14 after three quarters before posting two touchdown in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter. Hamilton held off Frenchtown to clinch the win on their home turf.
Butte Central (1-2 overall, 0-0 A-Southwest) came up short at Whitefish, 34-20
The Maroons trailed 21-0 going into the second quarter when they drew to within eight points at the half. Kyle Holter’s one-yard touchdown run and Jack Keeley’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Eric Loos gave Central momentum heading to the halftime break.
Fynn Ridgeway’s 33-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was answered by Keeley’s six-yard strike to Holter. However, Ty Schwaiger’s three-yard touchdown run late gave the Bulldogs an insurance score.
When the two teams met in Hamilton in 2021, the Broncs won the game 49-14.
The Broncs led 42-0 at the half. The Maroons scored twice in the fourth quarter, as Keeley scored on a six-yard run and threw a 19-yard strike to Holter.
Keeley will get the start at quarterback, with the Maroons rotating Holter and Konner Pochervina in the backfield. Eric Loos has been excellent in run blocking and is a big target in the passing game. Holter will also get reps on the outside with Zane Moodry, Jake Tauscher and Rye Doherty.
Hamilton quarterback Tyson Bauder has thrown for 442 yards and ran for 319 yards for Hamilton through the first three games. Andrew Fredrick has contributed 332 yards on the ground and Eli Taylor leads the receivers with 273 yards on 19 receptions.
The Broncs have seven members of the defense with 15-plus tackles through the first three games, led by linebacker Lucas Lant with 28. Isaiah Van De Baun has 24 tackles at the free safety position and Noah Johnson has registered 23 tackles at linebacker.
