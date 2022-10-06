BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons (1-5, 0-3 Southwest) will celebrate Senior Night on Friday as they will host the Frenchtown Broncs (3-3, 2-3 Southwest).
Kickoff from Montana Tech’s Bob Green Field will be at 7 p.m.
The short-handed Maroons have been banged up the last four weeks and have battled hard in those contests.
After a heart-breaking loss at Corvallis two weeks ago, the Maroons trailed Dillon 12-7. The Beavers scored five times in the second half and defeated Central, 47-14.
Following a tight 21-10 to Dillon on Sept. 23, the Broncs and Kellogg Wildcats battled in Idaho
With the score tied 14-14 going into the fourth quarter, Frenchtown scored twice in the final frame to defeat the Wildcats at home, 29-20.
Eli Quinn was 13-of-29 passing for 125 yards, threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Carter White and Billy Corrette each had interceptions in the game defensively.
Frenchtown defeated Central in 2021, 38-27.
The Broncs grabbed a 10-0 advantage in the first quarter, as Quinn hit Devin Shelton on a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a field goal.
Quinn hit Connor Michaud on a 65-yard pass play to give the Broncs a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Eyston Lakkala’s 18-yard run put the Maroons on the board.
The Broncs answered on the ensuing kickoff, as White’s 85-yard kickoff return pushed Frenchtown’s lead back to 17.
Luke Garrison’s 22-yard pass to Kyle Holter clipped the Broncs’ lead to 11 prior to halftime.
The Maroons scored in the third quarter on a Garrison-to-Holter 9-yard pass and Ethan Andersch extra-point. The Maroons took the lead on a Konnor Pochervina 3-yard run, 27-24.
However, the lead lasted mere seconds as White’s 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown retrieved the lead for Frenchtown. Quinn’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Shelton gave the Broncs an insurance touchdown to provide the 11-point margin at the final horn.
The Maroons have been rotating Holter and Rye Doherty at quarterback over the past couple of weeks in the absence of Jack Keeley.
Pochervina, Holter, and Justus McGee have been carrying the rushing load for the Maroons. Holter, Doherty, Jack Tausher, Eric Loos, and Dougie Peoples are Central’s receivers.
Quinn (79-of-159, 1,091 passing yards, 9 TDs, 9 INTs) is projected to get the start at quarterback for the Broncs.
Peyton Hicks (47-153, 2 TDs), Noah Rausch (45-95, 4 TDs) and Beau Boudreaux (19-80) are the Broncs’ leading rushers.
Michaud (25-396, 3 TDs), White (14-255, 4 TDs), Kellen Klimpel (9-190, 2 TDs), and Boudreaux (15-146) have been the chief recipients of Quinn’s passes.
Boudreaux (50 tackles, 3 sacks, INT), Brody Hardy (43 tackles), Hicks (38 tackles), Rausch (36 tackles, 3.5 sacks), White (25 tackles, 3 INTs), Michaud (25 tackles, 4 INTs), and Brody Harris (21 tackles, 4 sacks) are the defensive leaders for Frenchtown.
