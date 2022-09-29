The Butte Central Maroons look to end their three-game losing streak on Friday night as they travel to Vigilante Field for a key A-Southwest matchup against the Dillon Beavers. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Maroons have run into stout competition over the past three weeks in losses at Whitefish (34-20), to defending A Champion Hamilton (42-0), and at Corvallis (20-16).
Central appeared to be in control with a 16-6 lead with just under three minutes to go in the third, following a Kyle Holter touchdown throw off a backwards pass from Rye Doherty. Holter delivered a strike to Eric Loos in the front corner of the end zone.
“We had momentum in the third quarter,” Central head coach Don Peoples, Jr. said. “Corvallis was able to steal momentum on a stop in the fourth quarter.”
Corvallis answered right back on its ensuing possession. Will Bohenek punched in a rushing TD from a few yards out to make it 16-13 Maroons with 9:17 left in the game.
Solomon Morgan’s 67-yard, go-ahead score with just over seven minutes helped the Blue Devils pull ahead by four.
Central drove deep into Blue Devils territory with a chance to win it late, but an interception in the end zone sealed the win for Corvallis.
The Beavers have won their last two contests, routing Corvallis (45-6) at Vigilante and coming from behind at Frenchtown (21-10).
In the 2021 matchup at Bob Green Field, the Beavers won 38-20.
The Maroons led early in the contest as Konner Pochervina and Luke Garrison scored first-half touchdowns.
However, the Beavers owned the second half. Kye Christiansen’s long touchdown pass to Treyton Anderson was the first of three touchdowns logged by Dillon in the second half for the win.
Christiansen was 24-of-39 passing for 264 yards, tossed two touchdowns and an interception. Anderson had 101 yards receiving and Jon Kirkley added 97 yards.
Watchful eyes will be on the Maroons offense. Quarterback Jack Keeley went out with a shoulder injury in the second quarter against Hamilton and Konner Pochervina has played most of the season on a tender ankle.
Rye Doherty has filled in during tough times at quarterback, and Kyle Holter has stepped in the support the running game in addition to his receiving duties.
“Both Rye and Kyle have had another week of practice under their belt,” Peoples said. “They have done an admirable job so far in their roles, and we will be prepared for another challenging week.”
Justus McGee, Jake Tauscher, Dougie Peoples and Eric Loos have been instrumental in the passing game for the Maroons.
Nourse, Kaden Pittman (36 tackles), Jon Peterson (33 tackles), Tanner Mussard (22 tackles), and Caden Hansen (19 tackles) have been the leaders on Dillon’s defense.
Dillon averages 342 yards per game in offense.
Christiansen (52-of-102, 886 passing yards, nine TDs, ten INTs, 32-269, four rushing TDs) has been steady at quarterback for the Beavers.
Kale Konen (35-102) and David Schmidlin (10-68) are the backs for Dillon.
Anderson, Graham, Konen, and Eli Nourse (18-391, five TDs) see the bulk of Christiansen’s passes.
The Maroons defensive front seven will keep a keen eye on the talented Dillon offense and the multiple sets that they present.
“Dillon is a well-coached team,” Peoples said. “The Beavers are traditionally a strong program. They are talented on offense and aggressive on defense.”
Vigilante Field will be amped up for the rivalry between Dillon and Butte Central.
“Dillon is a tough place to play,” Peoples said. “They are a great fan base and Vigilante Field is definitely a home field advantage for the Beavers.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.