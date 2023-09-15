BUTTE – Four games into the 2023 season, the Corvallis Blue Devils are perfect.

Corvallis advanced to 4-0 with a convincing shutout victory over Butte Central (0-4) on the road on Friday night, 53-0.

It is the best start to a season for the program since 1987.

“Coming into my freshman year, we were not the best team,” Corvallis junior Gideon Boswell said.

“I guess that really brought us together, to work as a team. We are a family and we do it for each other.”

It has been quite the turnaround for the Blue Devils, and they showcased their strides in a big way against the Maroons.

Corvallis took no time getting started, due in part to Boswell’s punt returning prowess.

Already out to a 7-0 lead, Boswell picked up a punt off the bounce at Corvallis’ 16-yard line and accelerated past Maroons’ defenders for a lengthy return touchdown.

Just over a minute later after Corvallis forced another Central punt, Boswell struck again.

This time for 54 yards, Boswell extended the Blue Devils’ lead to 21-0 with two punt returns in the first quarter.

“I know my teammates have my back and they’ll make great blocks, so it’s just up to me to read them and run it for the touchdown,” Boswell said.

Once Corvallis had a cushion, there was no turning back.

In each phase of the game, the Blue Devils dominated.

When Bennett Boelman intercepted Central’s Jack Keeley and returned it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Corvallis completed the trifecta – scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

“In order to do that, you got to have depth. And I really do think that this is one of the deepest team that Corvallis has had in a while,” Corvallis head coach Josh McCrossin said.

“We have guys across all three levels on the defense, and all three levels on offense.”

Corvallis’ defense specifically has made a powerful statement in 2023.

Through four games, the Blue Devils have surrendered just six points.

That’s right, six.

On Friday evening against Central, the Corvallis defense forced two turnovers and stifled the Maroons throughout.

“Our defense is really strong. We’re always communicating and we come out with a lot of energy. We want to hit them first,” Boswell said.

Offensively, quarterback Aydan Mayn scored two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.

Hunter Loesch and Logan Avery each scored one touchdown for Corvallis.

Now, with the best start to a season in over 35 years, the Blue Devils will turn their attention to making it back to the Class A playoffs.

Corvallis’ last playoff appearance came in 2018, when they were eliminated by Laurel in the second round.

With an undefeated start and two wins to open conference play, the Blue Devils are poised to break their playoff drought.

While it doesn’t look like the team needs to change much, McCrossin emphasized that the team will need to keep building to be where they want to be.

“The next step for us is continuing to execute through the nuances of our offense. It’s not that we need to change our identity, we’re just going to add those little wrinkles,” McCrossin said.

Corvallis will look to stay undefeated when it takes on Libby on the road next week.

Central will also be on the road to take on Browning, as the Maroons hope to pick up their first win of 2023.

