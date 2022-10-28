DILLON – The Class A playoffs got underway on Friday night as the Dillon Beavers hosted the Frenchtown Broncs.
Earlier in the season, Dillon defeated Frenchtown in a low-scoring game, 21-10.
The rematch featured plenty more scoring, as the Beavers advanced to the quarterfinals with a 42-34 victory despite the furious comeback attempt by Frenchtown.
Dillon got off to a hot start in front of their home crowd, with a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by senior Eli Nourse.
After an interception by linebacker Carter Curnow, the Beavers converted on their first offensive possession with a quarterback sneak by Kee Christiansen to extend the lead to 14-0. The touchdown was set up by a 21-yard run by Kale Konen.
Frenchtown answered quickly with a kickoff return touchdown of their own by Carter White.
Christiansen added another touchdown via the quarterback sneak to give the Beavers a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Dillon’s defense was relentless out of the gate, with two turnovers and no offensive touchdowns allowed in the first half.
The second turnover was especially clutch. With Frenchtown driving, Beavers lineman Jesse Hughes forced and recovered a fumble in the red zone to keep it a two-score game heading into halftime.
The Beavers continued their defensive dominance to start the second half, picking off Frenchtown on their first two offensive possessions. Nourse and Caden Hansen each had interceptions that set up Dillon in Broncs territory.
Dillon capitalized on both turnovers, with Christiansen scoring his third and fourth rushing touchdowns to extend the lead to 35-7. Through three quarters of play, Dillon’s defense had still not allowed an offensive touchdown.
Down 28 points at the start of the fourth quarter, Frenchtown started to go into their bag of tricks to get back into the game.
On the first play of the final quarter the Broncs ran a hook and ladder resulting in a 46-yard touchdown by Carter White.
Frenchtown was not done with their trick plays just yet. On a double-pass, Eli Quinn threw it to Kellen Klimpel in the flat, who then launched a completion to Connor Michaud for 69 yards into the red zone.
White scored his third touchdown of the game on a 19-yard rush to cut the deficit to 35-21.
The Broncs defense was stout in the fourth quarter, continuing to force punts to give their offense opportunities to cut into the Beavers lead.
Frenchtown found themselves with a chance to make it a one score game for the first time since the second quarter. The Broncs took advantage with a 50-yard touchdown toss by Klimpel, caught by Michaud.
After being down 28 points to start the fourth quarter, Frenchtown fought their way back to a seven-point deficit.
With just under five minutes remaining Frenchtown’s offense was back on the field looking to tie the game.
Dillon’s defense found a way to the turn the ball over again, this time with an interception by Cooper Anderson.
Christiansen gave Dillon a two-score cushion with a 42-yard touchdown run, his fifth of the game.
Frenchtown scored on the final play of the game, but it was too late.
“We certainly have things to clean up and learn how to finish a game,” Dillon head coach Zach McRae said.
Dillon weathered the storm and advanced to the Class A quarterfinals in front of their home crowd with a 42-34 victory.
“Outside of the flurry at the end I think we played really well. The offense, defense and special teams all did their part and we controlled the tempo,” McRae said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.