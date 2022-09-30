DILLON - The Butte Central Maroons and Dillon Beavers continued Class A Southwest rivalry on Friday at Vigilante Park Field.
Dillon broke open 12-7 game with 35 second-half points to run away from Butte Central, 47-14.
Central took the ball first and held on to the ball for 6-plus minutes. Rye Doherty and Kyle Holter split snaps at quarterback and the Maroons’ clock-consuming drive took them from their own 25 to the Beavers’ 30-yard line.
Beavers' defensive back Treyton Graham intercepted the ball at the Dillon 5 and returned it 25 yards.
Kye Christensen hit Graham on an 11-yard pass with 2:06 left in the first quarter put the Beavers on the scoreboard. Ian Singleton’s point-after try failed, which kept Dillon’s lead at 6-0.
Central (1-4) went back to their ball-control offense, which bridged a drive in to the second quarter. Holter’s 15-yard run put the Maroons at the Dillon 20.
Holter found Eric Loos for six-yard touchdown pass, and Ethan Andersch hit the point after to give the Maroons a 7-6 lead with 6:24 to play in the first half.
Dillon running back Cooper Anderson broke away on a 63-yard run to put the Beavers in the red zone inside of five minutes to play in the first half.
Christiansen 13-yard touchdown’s run helped the Beavers re-take the lead. On the two-point conversion, Christiansen’s pass was batted back to him by a Maroon defender. However, his second pass on the run was incomplete, which kept the scored 12-7 with 4:35 to play in the first half.
A 27-yard return by Jake Tausher gave the Maroons their next possession at their own 42. Central drove the ball to the Dillon 27. Holter was unable to get a pass completion on fourth down and the Maroons gave the ball back to Dillon with 22 seconds to play in the first half.
Christiansen found Eli Nourse on a bubble screen to move Dillon to the Central 43. After an incompletion, Christiansen faked a Hail Mary attempt and ran for 18 yards to end the first half.
Dillon (4-1) found pay dirt 14 seconds into the second half as Graham’s 80-yard run increased the Beavers’ lead. Singleton’s extra-point made the score 19-7.
The Beavers scored a rushing touchdown with 6:57 to play in the third quarter to increase the Dillon lead to 26-7.
A mishandled kickoff by Central forced them to start the ensuing drive at their own 6-yard line. The Beavers held the Maroons to a three-and-out to set themselves up with great field position.
Dillon put together another scoring drive with under four minutes to play in the third quarter, as Kale Konen’s three-yard touchdown run and Singleton’s extra-point with 3:35 to play in the third quarter increased Dillon’s advantage to 26 points, 33-7.
Konen added a 50-yard touchdown run with 11:38 to play in the game. Dillon added Singleton’s extra-point to make the score 40-7.
Central scored a touchdown with 9:26 to go in the game to make the score 40-14.
Graham played well in the secondary for Dillon, as he knocked aside several passes intended for Central receivers throughout the game.
Holter found Loos on a throwback pass down to the Dillon 14 inside the final five minutes. However, Taylor Hanlos forced a fumble and the Beavers recovered the loose pigskin at the 37-yard line.
Carter Curnow took over in the fourth quarter at quarterback for Dillon. Tanner Mussard, a third-string running back for the Beavers, carried three men on a late run for 30 yards.
Freshman running back Jrney Mataafa’s six-yard run with 1:53 to go increased the Beavers’ lead. Singleton’s extra-point put Dillon up by 33 points, 47-14.
Ian Singleton intercepted Holter with 52 seconds to play, as the Beavers went into victory formation to end the game.
Butte Central will host Frenchtown at Bob Green Field next Friday.
Dillon will host on Stevensville next Friday at Vigilante Park Field.
