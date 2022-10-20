The nitty-gritty is here! The jockeying for playoff seeds is in full swing in Class A.
The first eight weeks has been entertaining, and Friday night will sure to be a thrilling finish to the regular season.
With playoff seedings in the balance, here is a quick snapshot of the Class A Week 9 action this week (Browning with the bye week):
Hamilton (8-0) at Columbia Falls (6-1)
Hamilton continued their roll through the season with a 54-13 win over Libby.
The Broncs have won their last 19 games, dating back to the final game of the 2020 season.
Tyson Bauder (73-of-122, 1,130 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs, 527 rushing yards, 13 TDs) has been solid at quarterback for the Broncs this season.
Andrew Fredrick (107-628, 6 TDs) has been a big ground-game contributor, and Eli Taylor (33-614, 7 TD receptions) has been Bauder’s key receiver.
Columbia Falls scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to nip Whitefish, 24-20.
Cody Schweikert threw for 229 yards and rushed for 98, accounting for two touchdowns. For the season, Schweikert is 131-of-175 for 1,885 yards, has thrown 20 TDs and 4 INTs. He has 223 yards on the ground and 6 rushing scores.
Reggie Sapa (369 rushing yards, 220 receiving yards, 11 total TDs), Jace Hill (521 receiving yards, 5 TDs), Jace Duval (394 receiving yards, 2 TDs), and Justin Windauer (270 receiving yards, 4 TDs) have played productive parts in the offense.
In last season’s game, Hamilton scored 34 unanswered points in the second quarter to gallop past Columbia Falls, 55-20.
Tim Zohner had 104 yards rushing for the Broncs.
The Broncos outgained the Wildcats in the contest, 466-210.
Both teams will have playoff spots in next week’s Montana A playoffs.
Whitefish (6-2) at Polson (7-0)
Whitefish led 20-17 when Columbia Falls scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to push past the Bulldogs, 24-20.
Fynn Ridgeway passed for 167 yards and rushed for 94, having a hand in all three Whitefish scores.
Polson had 415 yards of total offense in a 54-0 shutout of Browning.
Jarrett Wilson threw for 123 yards and ran for 44 more, accounting for four scores.
For the season, Wilson is 124-of-207 for 1,813 passing yards, 27 TDs, 1 INTs, has rushed for 561 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.
Polson pulled away from Whitefish with a pair of fourth quarter scores for a 38-24 win in 2021.
Wilson threw for 191 yards and ran for 147, having a hand in five touchdowns.
Ty Schwaiger ran for 141 yards and Ridgeway added 92 yards.
Both schools will head to the playoffs.
Laurel (6-2) at Havre (6-2)
Laurel scored in each of the first three quarters in the Locomotives’ 42-0 win over Glendive.
Havre coasted past Livingston, 42-0.
The Locomotives racked up 32 first-quarter points on their way to a 42-7 win over the Blue Ponies in 2021.
Both teams are in good shape for playoff qualifications
Lewistown (8-0) at Miles City (5-3)
Lewistown survived a defensive battle with Billings Central, with the Golden Eagles pulling out a 17-7 win over the Rams.
Gage Norslien threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 55-yard score to Kieran Netburn.
Miles City grabbed a third-quarter lead and hung on for 37-27 win over Sidney.
In 2021, Chance Fields’ 58-yard touchdown pass to Kyler Fleming in the first helped Lewistown past Miles City, 7-0.
The game was played five days after the tragic car accident that claimed the life of Lewistown lineman Dylan Morris.
Hardin (1-8) at Billings Central (7-2)
Lockwood won a 28-16 decision over Hardin. Lewistown survived a defensive battle with Billings Central with a 17-7 win.
Central won last year’s matchup with a 55-14 win over the Cowboys.
The Rams are sitting in good shape for the Montana A playoffs next week.
Ronan (1-6) at Dillon (6-1)
Caleb Cheff threw for 126 yards and Ted Coffman threw a 21-yard touchdown to James Kenelty However, Corvallis pulled away from a 37-21 win over the Chiefs.
Kye Christiansen threw for 142 yards and tossed touchdown passes to Eli Nourse and Treyton Graham in the Beavers’ 51-0 win over East Helena.
In last season’s tilt, Christiansen threw four touchdowns in the Beavers’ 28-0 win at Ronan.
Butte Central (1-6) at Stevensville (1-7)
Frenchtown defeated the Yellowjackets, 43-7. Stevensville was able to bust up the shutout when Gracen Trevino’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Hunter Gum put the Yellowjackets on the board.
Central had last week off following a 36-0 loss to Frenchtown on Oct. 7.
In 2021, Eyston Lakkala scored three rushing touchdowns and Keeley’s interception return for a touchdown set the tone for a 41-14 win over Stevensville.
Corvallis (4-3) at Libby (3-5)
Corvallis posted two insurance touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give the Blues a big win over Ronan last Friday, 37-21.
Aydan Mayn threw for 313 yards and 3 TDs, with Dillon Potter logging 171 yards receiving.
Cy Stevens ran for 87 yards in the Loggers’ 55-21 loss to Hamilton last Friday.
In 2021, Ryan Collins rushed for 108 yards in the Loggers’ 15-0 win over Corvallis.
Frenchtown (5-3) at East Helena (1-7)
Frenchtown’s 34-point second quarter was all that the Broncs needed to upend Stevensville, 43-7.
Beau Beaudreaux ran for 153 yards.
Dillon had 295 yards of total offense to shut out East Helena, 51-0.
In 2021, Eli Quinn had two touchdown passes and Eli Sailer had two touchdowns to help fuel the Broncs’ 51-0 win over the Vigilantes.
Sidney (2-7) at Glendive (3-5)
Sidney played well, but fell to Miles City last week, 37-27.
Glendive was unable to get started offensively and fell to Laurel, 42-0
Last season, Sidney broke open a 10-7 game at the half to defeat Glendive, 31-14
Lockwood (2-6) at Livingston (0-8)
The Lions picked up their second win of the season last Friday with a 28-16 victory over Hardin.
Havre picked up a 42-0 win over Livingston last Friday.
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Browning (0-8) – idle, season completed
Next week, we will bring you the first-round preview of the Class A playoffs.
