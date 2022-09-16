The East Helena football team got its first win on Friday night in Browning and as it turns out, it was convincing.
Thanks to a dominant defensive effort for the East Helena defense and a 20-point first half, the Vigilantes notched their first-ever win in Class A varsity football with a 47-13 triumph over Browning.
"They are very excited about it," East Helena head coach Tyler Murray said. "It's a good feeling for them. We did a lot of really good things. We still have some things to clean up but these kids have worked hard and they get to see that hard work pay off a little bit."
Braden Howell opened the scoring for East Helena in the first quarter thanks to a touchdown pass to Kaeben Bushnell on a third and long. That put EHHS up 6-0 after a missed PAT and that was the score after the first quarter.
In the second, East Helena took control after touchdown runs from Howell and Cole Richmond. Then, when Richmond hit paydirt early in the third quarter, the rout was on. That was even more true when Hayden Wright tacked on the fourth rushing touchdown (5th overall) for East Helena early in the final stanza, making the score 34-0.
"We have a much improved offensive line and some really good running backs," Murray said. "We wanted to play to their strengths."
Browning answered with a couple of touchdowns of its own in the fourth, allowing the Indians to avoid the mercy rule, but the Vigilante defense wouldn’t allow anything else to their Western A rival.
And to cap the best night the East Helena football program has had in its short history, quarterback Jack Taylor connected with Trevor Held for a 26-yard touchdown with just under eight minutes left in the fourth, which proved to be the knockout blow. Taylor added a four-yard run late in the game and that made the final score 47-13 in favor of East Helena.
"Finish has been an important word for us," Murray said. "And it's been finish plays, finish games and it's been more of a negative. Tonight, we were able to finish. We didn't get the shutout, but the kids played really hard and we got every kid on the bus into the game."
