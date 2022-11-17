BILLINGS — Winning sits differently in a community hungry for it. For example, take Lewistown, where the Fergus County High School football team is about to play in the Class A state championship game for just the second time in school history.
“I was talking to somebody earlier about how our boys are celebrities around town,” Lewistown coach Derek Lear said Wednesday as preparations began for the Golden Eagles (11-0) to host Billings Central (10-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. “I’ve been here about eight years, and I teach elementary PE. About three or four years ago, some of those elementary kids had an idea about who (the football players) were, but not a ton.
“But now, all they do is talk about the boys and how excited they are. And you know, it’s pretty cool.”
It’s not just the players who have reached celebrity status.
Recently there was a district-wide homecoming assembly at the high school to honor the Eagles’ athletes and coaches. Sitting in the gymnasium bleachers watching it all were the town’s elementary students, as well.
Lear has been leading the Golden Eagles football program for the past two seasons after six years as an assistant coach. Following the assembly, one of Lear’s young students eagerly came up to him.
“Mr. Lear, you’re the head football coach?” the youngster asked, emphasizing the word “head” in that phrase. “I didn’t know that.”
Lear’s status was immediately upgraded in that young mind.
Lewistown’s first — and up to now, only — championship appearance came in 2001, when the Eagles beat Whitefish 12-9. But they haven’t been this far since.
Since 2001, the Eagles have gotten past the first round just three times, all since 2018. And from ’02 to ’17, Lewistown was 0-7 in the postseason and didn’t even make the playoffs nine times.
“Football, we haven’t had a lot of success for a while,” said Lear, a Fairfield graduate. “We’ve had some pretty good basketball runs, obviously we had our basketball run last year (a second-place finish at state). But everybody talks about the 2001 championship team, and there’s definitely a buzz now and excitement.”
That excitement extends, as well, to Billings Central, a program with more of a championship lineage. Longtime coach Jim Stanton is taking his 11th Rams team to the title game and he has two more championship appearances from when he was coaching Class B Huntley Project, giving him 13 title trips altogether.
Stanton’s Red Devils won a title in 1998, and his Rams brought home the first-place trophy in 2007, 2012 and 2018. Billings Central appeared in each Class A championship game from 2007 to 2013.
And, no, coaching in a championship game never gets old, Stanton said, sitting in his football office Wednesday.
“You look at all the people who have coached, and, you know, just to get into one or two is pretty remarkable,” he said. “Obviously, it’d be nice to win a few more of them, but you wouldn’t substitute or trade down. We’ve been supported by the school, the administration, the parents … it’s just a credit to everybody. It’s an easy place to coach and I know it’s not like that everywhere.”
So how much of a factor will the disparate championship experience of the two programs factor into Saturday’s game? Probably little. After all, the Eagles defeated the Rams 17-7 when the teams met a month ago in Lewistown.
The Eagles present a balanced offensive attack behind dual-threat quarterback Gage Norslien, who has thrown for 1,657 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 786 yards and nine more scores. Running back Jett Boyce has 950 rushing yards and scored 13 touchdowns. Ten receivers have caught touchdown passes and among them, Matt Golik has team-highs in receptions (26), yards (491) and touchdowns (7).
The Rams, conversely, are all about the ground game. Combined, running backs Kade Boyd and Clay Oven have rushed for just under 50% of the Rams’ total yards: Boyd has 1,172 yards and 19 TDs on the ground and Oven 783 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Adam Balkenbush has thrown for 555 yards and six touchdowns, while Boyd leads the team in receiving with 294 yards and four scores.
“I expect this to be a four-quarter game, no matter what with the discipline of those two backs,” Lear said. “Even if (the Rams) do get down, they can break one tackle and go to the house. They’re a very good football team.”
Defensively, Billings Central gives up 6.54 points per game; Lewistown allows 8.9. The Eagles took a 17-0 lead in the first meeting before allowing a late fourth-quarter touchdown to the Rams.
“(The Eagles) have a great group of really skilled athletes,” Stanton said. “No excuses from last time. They just beat us. You know, it was an experience that our kids took to heart.”
There are no secrets between these two. No matter the championship experience on either sideline, Saturday’s outcome will be decided very simply.
“At this point,” Stanton said, “it’s just fire up and play.”
What’s the status level beyond celebrity? Whatever it is, that’s where the winning team will find itself in the fading sunlight at Lewistown on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.