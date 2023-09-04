After Helena area teams failed to win a game during the first week of the 2023 Montana high school football season, things took an uptick this past week.

Starting on Thursday, Capital knocked off Billings Skyview, sparking a weekend where four of the five teams in the area won.

The Bruins rolled past Skyview 35-10 thanks to three touchdown passes from Merek Mihelish. Dylan Alqmuist and Tuff Adams each scored twice too. Almquist catching two touchdowns, while Adams scored twice on the ground.

Capital evened its record to 1-1. Helena High did the same thanks to a fourth-quarter rally against Billings West. For the second straight week, the Bengals game came down the final minute, but this time, Helena found a way to make the play or two needed to win.

East Helena also went on the road and notched its first win in the Eastern A with a 34-28 victory over Hardin, while Jefferson also bounced-back with a 36-0 win over Cut Bank.

Looking back at last Friday, here are five takeaways from Week 2 of Helena area high school football.

A gutsy showing from Helena QB Carter Kraft

Manu Melo made what was probably the defining play of the Bengals 21-14 win over Billings West, but Helena High doesn't win that game without quarterback Carter Kraft.

Down 14-7, Kraft found Jaxan Lieberg for a touchdown on fourth down to even the score. It sounds routine but was anything but. Lieberg was drifting toward the sideline. Kraft, who avoided the pass rush, is a right-handed quarterback moving to his left and throwing across his body.

The second-year starter found a way. Lieberg came down with it and following Melo's 65-yard punt return, Kraft hit paydirt with a five-yard touchdown run, that was pretty important considering the field-goal kicking prowess of Billings West's Jacob Kauwe.

Helena scored touchdowns on its last two trips to the red zone and the execution of Kraft was a big part of that.

Manu Melo is special

Not every team is fortunate enough to have a playmaker like Manu Melo, but Helena's Kraft said it best about the Bengals wide receiver.

"With Manu, you just have to get the ball in his hands. He just finds a way to make things happen."

Helena and West were tied 14-14 when Melo returned a punt 65 yards to put Helena in scoring position. It flipped momentum and ultimately, it might be the play that delivered the Bengals a win.

Yet, for Melo, it was just par for the course.

Since the start of last season, he's made a play or two like that in just about every single game.

I'm not an expert or anything, but if I was a local D-1 program, I wouldn't have to think too hard about giving Melo a scholarship offer.

When the ball is in the air or in his hands, Melo is among the most dangerous players in Class AA football. And at least once a game, he'll make a play that leaves you shaking your head.

He certainly did that to Billings West on Friday night.

Coming out party for Capital

After a season-opening loss to Gallatin, the Bruins had a short week and a Thursday night game in Billings.

The Bruins also fell behind 10-7 in the first half. Instead of panicking, Capital scored 28 consecutive points and rolled to a 35-10 win, improving their record to 1-1.

Mihelish showed off his arm and showed what a true dual-threat he can be. Adams and the running game was also effective, but Almquist had a breakout performance with a couple of touchdown receptions.

There was a 37-yarder, as well as a 28-yarder. The junior has also been stellar on the defensive side of the ball for the Bruins. Almquist hauled in a jump ball for two points against Gallatin in Week 1, and scored the first two touchdowns of his varsity career. One was a jump ball. Another was a catch-and-run and in a terms of playmakers, it looks like CHS found one.

Jefferson finds its groove

The first game of the season didn't go as hoped for the Jefferson Panthers, but Game two against Cut Bank couldn't have gone better.

Winning on the road is never easy and last week, Cut Bank pitched a shutout against Townsend. Jefferson didn't score at all in Week 1 against Florence-Carlton, creating an interesting dynamic.

However, the Panthers had the look of a Class B contender in a 36-0 win. The Panthers rushed for 251 yards with 117 on 14 attempts by quarterback Luke Oxarart. JHS had four different ball-carriers that had at least one run of 15 yards or more, telling you the offensive line did some work.

Parker Wagner, a transfer from Whitehall, caught three passes for 117 yards, which included a 56-yard touchdown. Jefferson was so dominant, Oxarart only had to throw four times, but he completed 3-of-4 passes for 122 yards.

It was a solid performance all-around and just what the doctor ordered after the loss to defending state champ Florence-Carlton.

What's next?

That first win is always difficult to get and four of the five teams in the area were able to get it over the weekend. East Helena matched its win total from last season with its second varsity win ever and first against an Eastern A opponent.

But things don't get easier for the Vigilantes, who are still searching for their first-ever home win. Billings Central, the 2022 Class A state runner-up will be in East Helena on Friday night, and the Rams will be a test for EHHS which has to be flying high after the road win in Week 2.

In Class AA, conference play hits this week and the Capital Bruins will host Sentinel on Friday in a rematch of the 2022 Class AA semifinals. Helena High is at Hellgate, while Jefferson will battle Malta, a fellow playoff team from 2022.

So even though we learned a lot about Helena area teams in Week 2, I have a feeling we'll know even more after Week 3.