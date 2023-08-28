BUTTE – With the first weekend of high school football in the books, the landscape of the 2023 season is a bit clearer.

Of course, the results of just one week are not the end all be all. But it does provide a glimpse of what could be in store this season.

Local teams have mixed emotions after Friday night, as some teams may feel glorious with a strong start, others are still searching for their first victory.

Comeback kids

If there is one thing can be taken away from this past Friday night’s games, it is that the Butte Bulldogs cannot be counted out.

The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter scoreless and faced a 10-point deficit against Billings West.

But that didn’t matter to Butte, as a three-touchdown quarter gave the team the edge to defeat the Golden Bears, 21-17.

"We figured out a way to win; that's the most important thing," Butte head coach Arie Grey told 406mtsports.com after the game.

"Man, I'm so proud of our kids for battling ... West High's a pretty good team, I think they're probably one of the top teams out there. And so for us to come down here and do that on their field, that's an awesome thing."

In Bo Demarais’ first career start at quarterback, it was apparent that he can overcome adversity. He threw three interceptions in the first half and another in the fourth quarter that led to a touchdown.

Demarais proved what he’s capable of in crunch time though, running and throwing for touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ comeback. Butte’s second score was a 48-yard connection from Demarais to Sam Sampson.

A nine-yard touchdown run from Adien Cuchine gave the Bulldogs the lead, and an interception from Will Stepan sealed the win for Butte.

Ultimately, Butte proved it could be dangerous in Class AA this season. The defense was stout and while it may have taken some time for the offense to get going, they appear to have what it takes.

The Bulldogs host Bozeman for their home opener at Naranche Stadium on Friday night.

Maroons down but not out

While the Maroons 29-15 loss to Ronan was a disappointing way to start the 2023 campaign, there were some positive signs.

After getting out to a 7-0 lead, the Central defense struggled in the second and third quarters. Ronan scored 29 consecutive points and sustained long drives to keep the Maroons’ offense off the field.

Tackling issues proved to be pivotal for Central, but head coach Don Peoples Jr. plans on having that cleaned up.

“I can guarantee we’ll be a better tackling team going forward,” Peoples Jr. said after the game.

Despite the issues defensively, the Maroons showcased an offense that can make plays. The unit had a limited time of possession, but was effective when they had the ball.

Jack Keeley returned at quarterback after getting injured in the fourth game of 2022 and impressed.

“I thought our quarterback played very well, he made good decisions. We didn’t protect him well a few times, but when he has time he is a very good quarterback,” Peoples Jr. said.

Keeley rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter and connected with Zane Moodry for a 54-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Keeley found Moodry again on a two-point conversion, as the duo showed their chemistry.

If Central’s defense can get the offense some more time on the field, the Maroons look like they can build off of last year’s one-win season.

Central will look for its first win on the road against Hamilton on Friday.

Jefferson shutout in playoff rematch

In what was one of the state’s most highly-anticipated games of opening week, Jefferson couldn’t get anything going against the reigning Class B champions.

Jefferson fell to Florence-Carlton, 27-0, in a rematch of last year’s Class B semifinal.

The Panthers are considered one of the favorites to win the state title behind quarterback Luke Oxarart, but will need to regroup after the tough loss to start the season.

Jefferson will get the chance to get back on track when they travel to play Cut Bank on Friday.

Anaconda, Whitehall struggle

With new faces leading Anaconda and Whitehall this season, neither regime got off to the start they were hoping for.

It was the first game for Dan Lacey as the head coach of Anaconda and for Jarrod Miotke at the helm for Whitehall.

The Copperheads lost on the road at Columbus, 61-0. The Trojans also lost a big one, 46-7 against Red Lodge.

It was a tough start for both programs, but Lacey and Miotke have the rest of the season to work out the kinks and struggles that come with new teams.

Anaconda takes on Conrad, while Whitehall hosts Fairfield in the second week of the season.