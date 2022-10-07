The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs.
The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte.
“I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central head coach Don Peoples, Jr. said. “Frenchtown is a great team and is good upfront as we have seen all year. They’ve got good speed at their skilled positions.”
Central took the kickoff and took 7:15 off the first quarter clock. Jack Keeley, making his return at quarterback since being injured three weeks ago, was clicking with his offense. Keeley had two third-down conversion passes to Kyle Holter and another to Zane Moodry to move the Maroons into Frenchtown territory.
The Broncs’ defense slowed down and eventually stopped the Maroons at the Frenchtown 26 and forced a decision: a long field goal or an attempt on fourth down and two. The Maroons decided to go for it.
Keeley rolled out of the pocket and flung a pass in the direction of Eric Loos. Connor Michaud knocked the pass away, and Frenchtown took over on downs.
The Broncs’ first drive led to a two-yard sweep run by Sully Belcourt for Frenchtown’s first touchdown. The point-after kick was faked, as holder Brody Hardy stood up and lobbed a pass to Michaud in the end zone for the two-point conversion to give Frenchtown an 8-0 lead with 24 seconds to play in the opening quarter.
“We finally got our run offense going,” Frenchtown head coach Dan Lucier said. “We have been trying and trying and working our butts off. Tonight, our run game looked good.”
On the Maroons’ next offensive play, Keeley hit Holter in the flats for a 19-yard gain. The duo would pair up for an eight-yard gain on third down and six down to the Frenchtown 44. Billy Corette came up with a third down and six sack to stall Central’s drive, and the Maroons punted the ball away.
“We couldn’t get anything going in the run game. Jack was really throwing the ball well and was in a nice rhythm,” Peoples said.
Frenchtown put together a 5:22 drive, covering 86 yards. Noah Rausch punched one in from a yard out with three minutes in the first half. Matt Kleinsmith’s extra point creased the Broncs’ advantage to 15-0.
“The offensive line played really well in opening holes for our backs,” Lucier said. “It was great to see. It’s game seven: we needed to see this.”
Two plays into the Maroons’ next drive, Michaud picked off a Keeley pass and raced 22 yards for a touchdown. Kleinsmith’s kick sailed between the uprights to extend Frenchtown’s lead to 22-0 with 2:03 left in the first half.
On the next Maroons offensive play, a bad handoff exchange ended up in the hands of the Broncs at the Central 22.
The Maroons came up big defensively, as they put pressure on quarterback Eli Quinn and forced three consecutive incompletions. Kleinsmith’s 42-yard field goal was short and to the right.
Central drove down to the Frenchtown 46 to give themselves a shot at the end zone. However, Keeley was hit on the throw and the ball was intercepted by Belcourt to end the half.
Keeley would not return to the game due to the re-aggravation of the shoulder injury.
“Our injury situation continues to be a huge challenge,” Peoples said. “I thought we started out with a good game plan. We completed our first six or seven passes. Unfortunately, we didn’t finish a couple of those drives early in the game. We had a few more injuries that hampered our personnel a bit. The kids fought hard and didn’t quit. I’m very proud of them.”
Frenchtown added another Rausch touchdown on an 18-yard run with 2:24 left in the third. Kleinsmith’s extra point upped the Broncs advantage to 29 points.
Central had a drive extended by a roughing the kicker penalty midway through the fourth quarter. The drive started at the Maroons’ 24-yard line and was halted at the Frenchtown 32 on a holding call and three straight incompletions to force a turnover on downs.
“Our defense from the start was stellar,” Lucier said. “We had given up a big play here and there. Tonight, we were solid. We didn’t let that happen.”
The Broncs tacked on another score with 2:05 left to play, as Peyton Hicks scored on a 9-yard run. Kleinsmith’s extra-point made the score 36-0.
Frenchtown ran the ball 32 times for 256 yards and scored four times.
Beau Boudreaux had 82 yards on 11 carries, Hicks added 59 yards, and Rausch added 59.
Hicks completed 7-of-12 passes for 54 yards.
Central was held to 35 yards rushing on 21 attempts.
Keeley was 11-of-19 for 112 yards and threw two interceptions before departing the game at halftime.
Holter was 6-of-16 passing for 47 yards, rushed for 36 yards, and had 84 yards receiving in the first half.
“Kyle made some unbelievable catches in the first half,” Peoples said. “He ran the ball out of the backfield, and then moved to quarterback in the second half. I can’t credit him enough for how he’s been a great leader. He’s tough and finds a way to do great things for us.”
Loos had 42 yards on three receptions, Moodry added 36 yards and Doherty chipped in with 23 receiving yards.
Frenchtown completes their home schedule next week by hosting Stevensville.
“Our opponent is us,” Lucier said. “So, we’re just looking to get better. We have had close losses to Hamilton, Whitefish, and Dillon. We didn’t have a good second half in those games. We will look a little a Stevensville, but it will be looking harder at us eliminating mistakes and little penalties.
Central will have a week off before heading on their final road trip to Stevensville.
The Maroons celebrated Senior Night at halftime. Rye Doherty, Garrett Button, Ethan Andersch, Dougie Peoples, Kyle Holter, Konnor Pochervina, Cayden Kibler, Riley Gelling, Josiah McGee, Dawson Rodgers, and Eric Loos were honored at halftime, as well as their families.
“I am so proud of our seniors,” Peoples said. “I feel bad for Konnor and Dougie that were unable to play tonight. Overall, I am really proud of our senior group. They fought hard and battled hard all year. We’re not going to quit. We’re going to continue to work hard and approach that last game in two weeks with the same desire and intensity that we play every week.”
