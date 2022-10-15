Lockwood football coach Rob DiGiallonardo had the right to shed a tear or two. Or three. Or many.
Building a football program is never easy. It's even harder doing it from scratch in one of Montana's toughest divisions, the Class A Southeast, where neighbors include powerhouses Billings Central and Laurel.
But since they stepped on a dirt practice field for their first time putting on the pads in 2019, the Lions — playing their inaugural varsity campaign this season — have been forming a foundation brick-by-brick, inch-by-inch, moment-by-moment.
And perhaps the most powerful moment of them all thus far came Saturday night when Lockwood, on its first senior night with four-year players, beat Hardin 28-16 to mark another milestone in the program's journey.
The Lions (2-6) got three total touchdowns from junior quarterback Tyce Casterline and forced four turnovers on defense, staving off a valiant Bulldogs (1-7) effort to pick up, so far, the most important win in school history.
So yes, DiGiallonardo can be excused for being a little choked up and overcome with emotion, as he was for parts of the post-game celebration. After all, it was a night that his players who've been around since the beginning will never forget.
"It's absolutely huge," DiGiallonardo said. "Just continuing to build little milestones here and there, getting a win on (senior night) is really, really big for us. ... So (we'll) just continue to build on those wins, and that's what it's all about."
Lockwood lost to injury its starting senior quarterback, Jaren Knows His Gun, in Week 2 against Laurel, which added some extra distress on an already-chaotic situation for the Lions. But the first win eventually did come — a 49-19 triumph over Sidney on Sept. 16 — and from then on for Lockwood, it's been all about molding a competitive team each week.
The by-product of that hard work was on full display against Hardin.
The Lions responded from deficits twice, first when Casterline managed two first-half rushing scores to put his team up 14-8 at half, effectively answering Bulldogs tailback Landon Walks Over Ice's first-quarter, short-yardage touchdown to open the scoring.
A 35-yard house call (and subsequent two-point conversion catch) by Hardin's Miles Wells to start the second half put Lockwood back in a 16-14 hole, but the Lions absorbed the punch and kept going, getting a touchdown pass on the ensuing drive from Casterline to senior wideout Dylan Byrd.
Byrd then picked off Bulldogs quarterback Sean Mehling on his defensive shift, putting one of Lockwood's original players from Day 1 of its existence in the forefront of two of the game's biggest plays.
"It started during the summer, cheering each other on in the weight room (and) helping each other out," Byrd said. "We've grown together, we've glued together, we've known what we have and we've just played off of what we got."
The Lions locked in on defense from that point forward, but did get some insurance with 8:02 to play through junior running back Tommy Moser, who scooted all 5-foot-5 of his frame nine yards for a critical score to put Lockwood up two possessions.
Hardin, down 12, had a drive get all the way to the Lions' 8-yard-line with just over three minutes left, but a fumbled handoff ended up in Lockwood hands and sealed the deal for the hosts. DiGiallonardo praised his team's performance throughout the game, particularly when its result hung in the balance for a portion of the fourth quarter.
"That was a complete win," DiGiallonardo said. "We had to play all four quarters; it came down to the very end, it was close. We were down, we battled, it went down, up, down, up. We had some mistakes ... but our kids battled through that, came back and got a great win."
Lockwood won't win a state championship this season and may very well be an underdog in its class and division for some time to come. But ask anyone involved with the football program this year, and they'll let you know that they believe their squad moved mountains in Year 1.
But Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither were any of its powerful Class A adversaries across the state. The trajectory is upward in Lockwood, and its football heritage, while minuscule now, keeps growing with each breakthrough in program history.
"We're going to start a tradition here," Byrd said. "We're going to finish strong. It's not how you start, it's how you finish."
