Montana A's football landscape continues to heat up with temperatures beginning to cool somewhat.
With Dillon drawing this week's bye, here is the week four docket for Montana A football:
Hamilton (3-0, 3-0 A-Southwest) at Butte Central (1-2, 0-0 A-Southwest)
Last week, Hamilton won a tough test against Frenchtown in the Battle of the Broncs, 27-20, while Butte Central came up short at Whitefish, 34-20
When the two teams met in Hamilton in 2021, the Broncs won the game 49-14.
On Friday, the Maroons will host Hamilton for their Homecoming 2022 contest at Bob Green Field.
Jack Keeley will start at quarterback, with the Maroons rotating Konner Pochervina and Kyle Holter in the backfield. Eric Loos has been excellent in run blocking and is a big target in the passing game. Holter will also get reps on the outside with Zane Moodry, Jake Tauscher, and Rye Doherty.
Tyson Bauder has thrown for 442 yards and ran for 319 yards for Hamilton through the first three games. Andrew Fredrick has contributed 332 yards on the ground, and Eli Taylor leads the receivers with 273 yards on 19 receptions.
East Helena (0-3) at Browning (0-3)
Polson played well in a 36-13 against East Helena. However, Browning ran into a tough Stevensville squad in a 50-0 loss.
The first matchup between East Helena and Browning resulted in the 40-22 win for the Indians in 2021.
Both teams will look to get into the win column after tough conference hits to start the season. Friday's contest will be a non-conference tilt.
The Vigilantes have scored three times in their first three games, although they scored twice on Polson in the fourth quarter last Friday.
East Helena held a potent Pirate offense that averaged 481 yards per contest to a season-low 446 yards.
The Indians have scored twice this season, both against Butte Central.
Quarterback Peyton Grant, running backs Tahj Wells and Tommy Running Rabbit, wide receivers Maurice Red Horn III, Jamerson Lazy Boy, and Brayds Vielle continue to familiarize themselves with the new offensive systems set in place by Browning head coach Shane Hall and his staff.
Browning's defense is in the same situation, with learning the new schemes.
Every game is a learning process for both teams. Friday's contest will be no different.
Whitefish (2-1) at Stevensville (1-2)
Whitefish withstood a late Butte Central push in the fourth quarter last Friday night and defeated the Maroons, 34-20.
Stevensville had a huge bounce-back game against Browning after two lopsided losses to Columbia Falls and Polson.
In 2021, Whitefish tripped up the Yellowjackets, 24-6. Fynn Ridgeway threw for 143 yards and ran for 77 more. Cody Berry led the Bulldogs with 113 yards rushing.
Yellowjackets' quarterback Sahkaia Wehr threw for 122 yards, which included a 51-yard touchdown to Gus Turner. Kellen Beller ran for 81 yards.
The quarterback matchup in this game is a good one. Ridgeway is a consistent force for the Bulldogs. Gracen Trevino has had a solid first season behind center for the Yellowjackets.
Corvallis (0-2, 0-2 A-Southwest) at Frenchtown (1-2, 1-2 A-Southwest)
Frenchtown gave Hamilton a tough matchup in the Battle of the Broncs, dropping a seven-point decision.
Corvallis battled against a difficult Dillon squad, falling 45-6.
Last season's battle saw the Broncs jump out early and rout the Blue Devils, 48-6.
Eli Quinn completed six passes for 111 yards and threw a touchdown to Devin Shelton. Peyton Hicks ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns.
The Broncs squashed the Blue Devils' run game, having held the Blue Devils to 41 yards on 29 carries.
Chase Tucker went 11-of-23 passing for 126 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The touchdown pass was a 79-yard strike in the second quarter to Gideon Boswell.
The game is pivotal in the A-Southwest playoff race. With Hamilton atop the conference and Dillon in second place, Frenchtown needs a win to keep pace with the top of the pack, and Corvallis needs a win to get back into the conference race.
Billings Central (3-0) at Havre (2-1)
Both Central and Havre are coming off of big wins. The Rams downed Glendive, 47-6. The Blue Ponies shut out Hardin, 35-0.
In 2021, Central routed the Havre in Billings, 37-7.
The Rams collected 294 yards on the ground, led by Kade Boyd's 154 yards and four touchdown runs. Boyd also had seven tackles on defense.
Clay Oven had nine tackles and two sacks for the Rams.
The Rams have averaged 278 yards on the ground per game this season.
Boyd and Oven are both back at running back, as is quarterback Adam Balkenbush. AJ Ulrichs has three touchdown receptions.
Oven, Boyd, Jakob Kaminsky, and Xavier Brackenridge lead the Rams on defense.
Kale VanCampen leads the Blue Ponies at quarterback. Crawford Terry and Brisbin Reiter are the running backs in the Havre backfield.
Hardin (0-3, 0-0 A-Southeast) at Park (0-3, 0-1 A-Southeast)
Both teams are coming off lopsided losses, with Hardin blanked by Havre and Lewistown rolling over Park.
In 2021, Hardin used 305 rushing yards and four touchdowns to blitz past the Rangers, 42-24.
Tristan Redfield ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Keyon Braided Hair Fisher ran for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Sean Mehling went 12-of-16 for 113 yards passing and threw two touchdowns.
Mehling is back as the signal caller for the Bulldogs.
Ryan Miller is the starting quarterback for Park.
Lewistown (3-0) at Laurel (3-0)
Lewistown and Laurel head into Friday night's match with identical 3-0 records.
The Golden Eagles' offense has allowed eight points per contest through three games, while the offense has accounted for 43.6 points per game.
The Locomotives have been at full throttle on both sides of the football, averaging 50.7 points per game and yielding five points per game.
Last year's affair boiled down to the defenses in the fourth quarter, as the Locomotives held off the Golden Eagles, 28-21.
Friday night's non-conference could be a preview of an "A" playoff matchup in a month or so.
Sidney (1-2) at Lockwood (0-3)
Sidney and Lockwood meet on Friday for their first matchup in school history.
The Eagles have had mixed results in their first three games. Sidney game at home against Havre, 13-7. Then, the Eagles scored 28 points in the second quarter against Park, pulling away for a 42-6 win over the Rangers. The Eagles trailed Laurel at the half, 10-6 before three Locomotive touchdowns in the second half left the Eagles nested, 31-6.
The Lions' first varsity season has been a tough start. Although their offense averages 9.3 points per game, the defense has surrendered 52 points a contest. But, as in any startup program, each game brings lessons that the coaching staff can teach their team while finding out how they deal with adversity.
Friday will be a good test for Sidney as they need to keep their sites square on Lockwood, with a big Northeast Conference ball game at Lewistown next week.
Polson (3-0, 1-0 A-Northwest) at Ronan (0-2, 0-2 A-Northwest)
The Pirates have been swashbucklers in their first three games, averaging nearly 45 points per game and yielding nine points per matchup, resulting in a 3-0 start.
Jarrett Wilson (829 yards passing, 13 TD passes, 350 yards rushing, five rushing TDs) has been the constant in the Pirates' offensive attack. The Pirates' offense has two turnovers through three games.
For as much love as the offense has garnered statewide, the defense has nine sacks and four interceptions in three games.
Ronan kept close to Libby in the opener but fell 21-12. However, the Chiefs could not contain the Columbia Falls offensive onslaught and dropped a 44-16 decision to the Wildcats.
Polson routed Ronan in 2021, 62-8. The game is a must-win for both teams. For Polson, a win keeps the Pirates even with the winner of Columbia Falls-Libby atop the conference.
Having started A-Northwest play with two losses, Ronan can ill-afford another conference defeat.
Columbia Falls (3-0, 2-0 A-Northwest) at Libby (2-1, 2-0 A-Northwest)
Both teams have started well in the early part of the 2022 schedule.
The Wildcats have been consistent on offense, averaging 41 points per game. Columbia Falls' defense has been consistent, allotting under 10 points per matchup.
After outscoring their opponents 58-12, the Loggers were beaten by Bonners Ferry, 37-7.
The Wildcats are looking for a repeat result from a year ago, a shutout win over the Loggers, 48-0. They collected 358 yards of total offense.
Four Libby defenders had double-digit tackles, led by Jace DeShazer with 15.
Libby must contain a Wildcats offense that averages 505 yards per game.
Cody Schweikert has 931 yards passing through three games. He has four receivers over 150 yards for the season, led by Jace Hill (294 yards, TD) and Mark Robison (210 yards).
The Loggers average nearly 320 yards per contest and are powered by a ground attack, led by DeShazer (310 yards, two TDs) and Cy Stevenson (310 yards, three TDs).
Glendive (1-2) at Miles City (2-1)
The Cowboys and Red Devils are coming off opposite results, as Billings Central blitzed Glendive 47-6, and Miles City routed Lockwood, 54-13.
In the 2021 tilt, the Cowboys beat the Red Devils, 42-24.
A win for either team is paramount, especially in the case for Miles City. The Cowboys face three opponents (Havre, Laurel, Fergus) in the next five weeks with a combined record of 8-1. The Red Devils' final five opponents have a combined record of 6-9.
