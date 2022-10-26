Hamilton High School football coach Bryce August Carver was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Carver was charged in Hamilton City Court with driving under the influence on Oct. 17, where he pleaded not guilty.
According to court documents, at approximately 12:52 a.m. on Oct. 15, an officer with the Hamilton Police Department observed a dark colored pickup truck stop mid-turn while attempting to pull onto Marcus Street. The vehicle then proceeded down Marcus, driving on the fog line several times. The vehicle then drove north on Kurtz, crossing the fog line again. The officer ran the plates and confirmed they were expired as of July 2022.
The pickup pulled into the parking lot of the Ravalli Head Start building, where the officer drove their vehicle up next to the pickup truck.
The officer approached the driver side of the vehicle, which was open, and asked what was going on. He advised the driver that the business was closed. The driver later identified himself as Bryce Carver. He stated that he knew the business was closed and that he had picked his friend up and thought he was going to “throw up.”
When advised that his license plates were expired, Carver said he knew his plates were expired. In speaking with Carver the officer observed that his eyes were bloodshot and watery, the officer also reported the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.
When asked how much alcohol he had consumed Carver reportedly told the officer he had drank two beers. He stated that he had drank after the football game and then went home. The officer then asked Carver to step out of the vehicle. Carver reportedly held onto the door as he stepped out of the pickup.
The officer reported the smell of alcohol coming from Carver as he explained why he had pulled over. Carver reportedly told the police officer that he had drank “two draft Bud lights at Kodiaks.”
The officer asked Carver to perform roadside sobriety tests which the officer said showed signs of impairment. Carver refused to provide a preliminary breath sample at the scene.
Carver was arrested and booked at the Ravalli County detention Center where he posted bond of $885 and was released the same day. An omnibus hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.
Hamilton Activities Director Travis Blome said he could not comment on personnel matters but confirmed Carver would continue coaching, with no change in coaching schedule expected at this time.
Documents related to the arrest were not made available until Oct 26.
The Broncs are set to begin their 2021 Class A football title defense next weekend after receiving a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They'll face the winner of Columbia Falls and Miles City.
