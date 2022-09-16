BUTTE - Butte Central celebrated homecoming 2022 on Friday night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the defending Montana A champion Hamilton Broncs.
Much to the dismay of the Maroons' faithful, the guests showed their muscles early and often.
Tyson Bauder accounted for four total touchdowns as the Broncs shut out Butte Central, 42-0, spoiling the Maroons' homecoming game.
Jack Keeley moved the Maroons into Hamilton territory to start the game. After getting a first down on a Hamilton encroachment call, Kelley found Rye Doherty on a 14-yard pass play for a first down.
On third down and 12 at the Hamilton 47, Keeley was flushed out of the pocket and fired a pass in traffic. Isaiah Van de Baan intercepted the ball at the 35 and returned it 11 yards to set up Hamilton's first scoring drive.
Andrew Frederick opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD run at the 5:50 mark in the first quarter. Bauder punched in the 2-point try to give the Broncs an 8-0 lead.
About three-and-a-half minutes later Bauder ran in a score from 4 yards out. That gave Hamilton a 16-0 lead after on a fake PAT/two-point run by Taylor Searle.
With 11:03 remaining until halftime, Keeley rolled out to the right and fired a pass incomplete. The Hamilton defender landed awkwardly on Keeley's shoulder. Keely missed the remainder of the game and was replaced at quarterback by Doherty.
Two plays after, Doherty's first pass was intercepted by Eli Taylor.
With 5:51 to go before halftime, Bauder hit pay dirt for a second time. After a 23-yard run by Frederick, the Broncs QB scored on a 9-yard keeper, extending the Hamilton lead to 23-0.
About two minutes later, Bauder notched his third TD of the night. This one came through the air after he found Isaiah Van de Baan for a 39-yard pitch and catch. Hamilton led 29-0 after the PAT.
At the 3:21 mark of the second quarter, Frederick scored his second rushing touchdown of the night. His 12-yard TD made it 35-0 Broncs after a blocked PAT.
With a running clock that began with the start of the second half, Hamilton managed to tack on another seven points.
Bauder's fourth touchdown was another through the air after he found Eli Taylor for a 22-yard TD pass with 6:28 left in the third.
Hamilton had 137 yards passing and 159 yards rushing, outgaining the Maroons, 296-79.
"We preached all week that Butte Central is well-coached and have athletes all over the field," Hamilton head coach Bryce Carver said. "We took the game very seriously. We hoped that it would be a test for us, and it was. We wanted to own the line of scrimmage. That is what our game plan was and we did that early. We were able to sustain some drives and put some points up on the board."
Despite the margin, Central continued to battle despite not having their starting quarterback for three quarters.
"Hamilton is outstanding up front, no question about it," Central head coach Don Peoples, Jr. said. "They punched a couple of hard drives at us and got two quick touchdowns. I thought that our guys settled in a little bit and forced a few punts. We had some good moments on offense and moved the ball. And then, we lost our quarterback. It was a game-changer, and it took away our ability to throw the football away from us. Rye Doherty was put in a tough spot. He battled well."
Bauder went 5-of-11 passing for 137 yards and tossed two touchdowns and added 44 yards rushing.
Central will regroup for a road trip to Corvallis next Friday. Hamilton will host Stevensville next Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.