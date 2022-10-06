Montana Class A football's Week 6 featured some exciting contests, with division leads on the line.
The list of unbeaten in class has whittled down to a pair of squads.
Polson held off a hard-charging Columbia Falls Wildcats squad, 32-31, Billings Central routed Laurel, 38-3, Hamilton shut out East Helena, and Lewistown blanked Lockwood to stay unbeaten in the class.
With Polson (6-0, 4-0 Northwest) getting the week off and more divisional races in play, here is the Week 7 quick look:
Sidney (2-4, 1-4 Northeast) at Billings Central (6-0, 4-0 Southeast)
Both Billings Central and Sidney won their games on Friday night by 35 points.
The Rams defeated Laurel in a battle of Southeast unbeatens 38-3.
The Eagles coasted past the Hardin Bulldogs 47-12.
This week, Billings Central and Sidney will renew their rivalry on the Rams' home turf.
In the 2021 matchup, the Eagles led 20-19 at the end of the third quarter. The Rams scored three times in the final 12 minutes to defeat Sidney, 39-20.
As this game will not affect divisional standings for either team, Central can further their cause for a bye into the quarterfinal round of the Montana Class A playoffs.
Libby (3-3, 3-2 Northwest) at Whitefish (5-1, 4-1 Northwest)
Week 6 was successful for both Libby and Whitefish.
The Loggers bounced back from a shutout loss to Polson with a big win over Browning 42-6 and the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to five games with a 43-13 win over Ronan.
Whitefish won last year's game with a 27-14 win over Libby.
While Whitefish is in the West's driver's seat for a playoff spot, Libby is looking for a win to improve their playoff chances.
Columbia Falls (4-1, 3-1 Northwest) at Browning (0-6, 0-4 Northwest)
Polson's 18-point fourth quarter erased a 10-point Columbia Falls lead and upended the Wildcats 32-31 last week.
Browning was able to post a score against Libby in a 42-6 loss.
In 2021, the Wildcats ran for 320 yards and forced six turnovers in an 81-0 win over Browning.
The Wildcats are looking good in the Western playoff picture, as a win would keep them in the top three in the West.
Lewistown (5-0, 3-0 Northeast) at Hardin (1-5, 1-2 Southeast)
The Golden Eagles shut out the Lockwood Lions 45-0 last week and Sidney got off to a fast start in a 47-12 win over Hardin.
Chance Fields threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Eagles' 47-6 win over Hardin in 2021.
Sean Mehling threw for 192 yards and one touchdown for the Bulldogs.
Lewistown is at the top of the Eastern conversation for the playoff picture. A win keeps the Golden Eagles in the top three.
Laurel (4-2, 4-1 Southeast) at Miles City (4-2, 1-2 Northeast)
Laurel looks to rebound after losing to one of the best teams in Class A, Billings Central, 38-3.
The Cowboys scored 40 points in the first half against Livingston and coasted to a 54-0 win over the Rangers.
The Locomotives defeated the Cowboys in Laurel in 2021, 21-7.
Both teams need a win to stay in the East's top five.
East Helena (1-5, 1-5 Southwest) at Corvallis (2-3, 2-3 Southwest)
Corvallis and East Helena are coming off vastly different decisions from last week.
Aydan Mayn had 222 yards passing and threw for four scores as the Blue Devils sprinted past Stevensville 37-8.
Hamilton shut out East Helena at Vigilante Field 43-0.
In the first meeting between the schools, the Blue Devils got off to a fast start and blanked the Vigilantes 55-0.
Quarterback Chase Tucker ran for 158 yards and passed for 109 for Corvallis in the win.
The Blue Devils can stay within the Western playoff chase with a victory.
Hamilton (6-0, 6-0 Southwest) at Ronan (1-4, 1-4 Northwest)
The Broncs had no trouble with East Helena last week in the 43-0 victory.
Ronan could not figure out the Whitefish squad, as the Bulldogs downed the Chiefs 43-13.
In the 2021 meeting, Hamilton used 11 players to rush for 336 yards in a 55-0 win over Ronan.
A win by the defending Class A champions would keep them at the top of the Western picture with two weeks to go, which includes a tough road trip to Columbia Falls to finish the regular season.
Stevensville (1-5, 0-3 Southwest) at Dillon (4-1, 4-1 Southwest)
Stevensville could not catch up to Corvallis after the Blue Devils' quick start in a 37-8 loss.
Dillon broke away from Butte Central after leading 12-7 at halftime to register a 47-14 win over the Maroons last week.
In the 2021 meeting, Kye Christiansen, Cooper Anderson, and Carter Curnow combined for 263 passing yards and five touchdowns in Dillon's 63-24 win over the Yellowjackets.
While Dillon is looking strong for a playoff spot in the West, the Beavers can improve their chances at a high seed with a win.
Frenchtown (3-3, 2-3 Southwest) at Butte Central (1-5, 0-3 Southwest)
The Broncs' road trip to Idaho was fruitful, as they defeated Kellogg 29-7.
Short-handed Butte Central could not keep pace with Dillon in the second half in a 47-14 loss at Vigilante Park Field.
In their 2021 contest, Frenchtown took the win with a 38-27 win
The Broncs are looking to spoil the Maroons' Senior Night and improve their chances at a Western playoff seed.
Lockwood (0-6, 0-3 Southeast) at Havre (4-2, 2-1 Northeast)
Lockwood and Havre will meet for the first time on Friday night.
Last week, the Lions were shut out by Lewistown 45-0. The Blue Ponies got past Glendive 26-12.
Havre has been strong defensively this season and can improve their chances at an Eastern playoff seed with a win.
Glendive (2-5, 0-4 Northeast) at Livingston (0-7, 0-3 Southeast)
The Red Devils fell to the Havre Blue Ponies 26-12. The Rangers were blanked by the Miles City Cowboys 54-0.
Glendive shut out the Rangers in the first meeting between the schools 64-0.
Following the game with the Rangers, the Red Devils have two games left to improve their conference mark, with a challenging road game at Laurel and a home tilt against Sidney.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.