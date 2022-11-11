MISSOULA — Tia Mercer had some especially busy days in August.
The Polson senior started her morning with soccer practice. She’s a four-year varsity attacking midfielder who earned second-team all-conference honors three times in Class A.
Mercer then returned home to grab something to eat because she had another practice later in the day. It was two-a-days for the soccer team with the start of the season just weeks away.
What made the days busier than usual was what happened in between the practices. Mercer was trying out to be a kicker for the Pirates football team despite never playing the sport.
She did so well that she soon had a more packed schedule. Her soccer team opened its season Aug. 25 at Corvallis. The football team started its season Aug. 26 and returned home about 1 a.m. after its game in Butte. She then turned around for a home soccer game noon Aug. 27.
Mercer has been up to the challenges. On the football field, she’s been a quick learner who handles extra points and kickoffs. While those plays can sometimes be overlooked, her performance has been a key part in Polson advancing to the State A semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lewistown.
“Looking back on it, it’s like, ‘Well, that was pretty bold of me to just go out.’ I don’t know what my inspiration was, other than I thought it would be really cool,” she said before expanding on why she thought it was bold. “Because you don’t see a lot of girls doing it. Because a lot of girls could have done it before.
“It is a lot harder to go out for a sport you’re not already involved in. It takes a lot more work. I think it takes courage too to be like, ‘Well, I don’t know, am I good enough?’ I don’t know if it was really bold, I don’t know. But I know I wouldn’t have gone out if I didn’t know the coaches and the other boys who are all super nice and super sweet.”
As for where that courage comes from: “That’s part of my personality. I’ve always been outgoing and pretty bold. I’ve always stood up or myself and for the people around me. If I want to do something, I pretty much just do it if I can.”
Mercer didn’t have much reason to be interested in football. The only games she really watched were the Pirates teams that featured her brother and many of the boys she grew up around in the town of about 5,000 people on the Flathead Reservation. She’s been a long-time, year-round soccer player who’s played for club team Polson FC since third grade.
The youngest of four children, Mercer grew up learning from her two brothers and one sister about the perils of missing out on opportunities. Her mother provided many of the athletic genes, while her father offered advice about trying a variety of sports because of the short competitive window before college.
As her senior year approached, she didn’t want to regret not doing something. It took a push from Polson football coach Kaden Glinsmann. He’d joke with her in their weight training class that she should try out for the team. She’d joke back that she was going to come out one day.
Glinsmann called her seeming bluff and had her try some field goals with other football players one day last spring. The results were favorable. But Mercer had to want to play. Over the summer, she emailed Glinsmann that she was interested in trying out.
“It’s a big commitment, and she’s done a great job with it,” he said. “Being on the football team as well as the soccer team, it’s not for the faint of heart. She’s definitely shown her mental toughness and resolve. I think she’ll come out of this experience better for it. I know we’ve been better for having her.”
Mercer’s contributions were on display in a battle of undefeated teams Sept. 30 against Columbia Falls. She made two of her three extra point attempts and perfectly struck an onside kick attempt that Polson recovered and converted into the winning touchdown in a 32-31 win.
Polson has scored plenty of touchdowns, with its 40.4 points per game being tops in Class A. That has presented Mercer with opportunities galore to attempt extra points. She’s made 41 of 48 (85.4%) and twice converted on all seven PATs in a game. After each of those, Mercer elevates her 5-foot-9 frame to bump shoulders with defensive coordinator Hazeez Rafiu.
Mercer also kicks off the ball, and what she lacks in power, she makes up for with precision. Instead of just blasting the ball through the end zone for a touchback, Glinsmann and his staff devised a plan. They try to force a turnover every time they’re on defense and decided to do the same on special teams.
They’ve had Mercer kick off the ball to where the return team wasn’t, in hopes of recovering the bouncing ball. They’ve picked up a few of those kickoffs, but the tradeoff for not recovering has been usually giving their opponent the ball between the 30- and 40-yard lines.
“We talk all the time on the football field that if you’re good enough to play, then you’ll do it,” Glinsmann said. “She’s on this team and she obviously is a huge contributor. She’s not a liability. She’s an asset for us. We feel like she’s a weapon we use every time we score.”
Kicking field goals was a learning curve for Mercer. In soccer, she was taught to keep her head up and look at where other players were while dribbling the ball. In football, she had to keep her eye on the ball while opposing players rushed at her so she could strike the ball well.
She earned some more respect against Whitefish. The kickoff coverage went awry, leaving Mercer in a one-on-one situation with a player running at her. She came through with a touchdown-saving tackle, her lone takedown this season.
She’s just doing her job and gets treated like the other players. One exception is she gets the locker room to herself while changing into and out of her uniform. The other is she gets to wear her bright pink soccer cleats while everyone else must have black or white football cleats.
“How supportive all the boys have been, and the coaches, has been so huge,” she said. “I don’t think that gets recognized enough. It shows a lot about Polson that they’re willing to accept anyone and let anyone play. That’s what made the experience so great.”
The experience was unique at homecoming. Football players remained in their uniforms next to their female counterparts in dresses during halftime of the Sept. 23 game against Libby. Mercer and senior Tyler Wenderoth took part in the festivities, having their football shoulder pads bump against one another as they walked on the track around the field.
Then there were times football players would give their girlfriends their alternate jersey to wear. For Mercer, that meant many people around school asking to wear her jersey.
After games, she’s had younger girls coming up to her asking to take a photo together. One time, a younger female fan asked Mercer to sign her shoes.
“I’ve met a lot of young girls who will come up to me after the games and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m your biggest fan.’ That’s super sweet,” she said. “I hope it shows them to go out of their comfort zone and try something new and do stuff that you want to do and not always follow the social norm.”
Mercer would be a role model even without football. She holds a 4.0 grade-point average and is looking to study pre-law in college. After that, she’s planning to attend law school at Gonzaga.
Her goals include becoming a lawyer, maybe a prosecutor. She’s thought about one day being a politician, like her father, or maybe even a judge.
Whatever it is, she expects to be back in Polson, doing whatever she can to help the community she loves.
“It’s huge for her to set that standard that girls can do anything. We all know that they can,” Glinsmann said. “My daughter is 8 and because of Tia, she thinks she can play football too. She’s been a huge role model for the girls in the community. She’s definitely a bright spot of the Polson community.”
Around the area
Including Polson, seven area teams have advanced to the semifinals in four of the five classifications. The area 6-Man teams in the playoffs have been eliminated. In Class AA, Missoula Sentinel played at Helena Capital Friday night.
Polson (9-0) at Lewistown (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: Polson and Lewistown both won low-scoring games in the quarterfinals. The Pirates beat Laurel 14-7 as Jarrett Wilson intercepted a pass with 67 seconds left and ran for a touchdown with 29 seconds left. The Golden Eagles posted a 14-6 win over Columbia Falls. Lewistown lost in the semis to Hamilton last season 28-7. Polson lost to Laurel in the semis last year 28-14.
Billings Central (9-1) at Hamilton (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: Hamilton increased its winning streak to 21 games with a 34-20 home win over Whitefish in the quarterfinals, while Billings Central scored with 57 seconds left to pull out a 24-21 home win over Dillon last week. The defending State A champion Broncs are in the semifinals for the sixth consecutive season. Billings Central is in the semis for the first time since 2020. The Rams are the only non-undefeated team in the semifinals; their loss came to fellow semifinalist Lewistown, 17-7.
Loyola (6-5) at Bigfork (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: Loyola pulled off its second consecutive road upset win in the playoffs, scoring a 14-7 victory at Shepherd, while Bigfork rolled to a 52-12 home win over Glasgow. Defending State B runner-up Bigfork is in the semifinals for the second straight season. Loyola is back in the semis for the first time since 2018. The Vikings beat the Rams in their regular-season meeting, 47-14 on Oct. 7 in Bigfork. Loyola is 3-1 since then, losing only to defending State B champion Florence while winning two playoff games.
Jefferson (8-3) at Florence (9-2), 1 p.m. Saturday: Florence scored a 28-6 upset road win over then-undefeated Huntley Project in the quarterfinals, while Jefferson posted its own road upset with 48-14 victory at Malta. Defending State B champion Florence is in the semifinals for the third consecutive year. Jefferson is in the semifinals for the second straight season, having lost 51-7 to Florence in the semis last year. Jefferson did beat Florence during the regular season, 34-27 on Sept. 16 at home. Florence is 6-1 since then, with its only loss being 20-19 on the road at undefeated Bigfork.
Fairview (8-2) at St. Ignatius (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: St. Ignatius scored 28 unanswered points to rally from a 27-8 halftime deficit and tally a 36-27 home win over Ennis in the quarterfinals, while Fairview knocked off Joliet on the road, 50-12. Fairview is in the semifinals for the first time since 2019, when it won the State 8-Man championship. This is St. Ignatius' first-ever trip to the semifinals.
